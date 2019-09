DAYTON — Tongue River Valley Community Center staff and volunteers have organized a senior tailgate party in the valley for Sept. 26 from 5:30-7 p.m.

Join the organization for a cookout and conversation about senior adult needs and current programs offered at the TRVCC.

The cost is $2 per person for the cookout.

The event will take place a the TRVCC Ranchester facility, now located at 124 Dayton St.