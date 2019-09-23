SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys varsity cross-country team won the Michelle Ludwig Invitational at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System campus Saturday. The Sheridan High School girls varsity team came in second place at the event.

The Sheridan varsity boys maintained a tight pack at the front of the competition throughout the 5k race, with the first five runners finishing in the top nine places. All seven Sheridan runners finished in the top 13 positions.

Sheridan head coach Art Baures said this week was a turn for the better from a few weeks ago for both the boys and girls teams and praised the boys for remaining close throughout the race.

“I really liked how our kids were together,” Baures said. “I love that their time gap was real, real, real narrow, that they were just a few seconds from one to five, even one to seven.”

Freshman Austin Akers came in third overall in the race and first for Sheridan with a time of 17:04.

Sheridan’s Tyrus Dotson won the boys junior varsity race with a time of 18:14.

The Sheridan High School varsity girls team earned second place overall, coming behind Natrona County High School by only four points. Ella Kessner finished in second place with a time of 19:49. Baures was pleased with how the varsity girls performed despite being down two runners.

“You know we were down a couple girls,” Baures said. “We had a girl that was sick, another one that was a little bit injured, so to get second you know by four points to a really good Natrona team, we were happy with that too.”

Tongue River High School’s varsity boys finished fourth in the 11-team field. Wyatt Ostler finished in 10th with a time of 17:45 and Jett Walker finished 15th in 18:23.

Tongue River girls competed at the junior varsity level, finishing fourth overall. Kalie Bocek finished in third with a time of 23:17.

“We had a great week of practice with all the kids and it is starting to show in their times and effort level in races,” Tongue River head coach Tim Maze said in an email.

Maze said both teams will be working on hills to prepare for the state championship course in Afton.

Sheridan High School will travel to Thornton, Colorado, next week to compete in the Thornton Invite Sept. 27.

The Tongue River Eagles will host the IXL Invite Oct. 5 at the IXL Ranch in Dayton.

