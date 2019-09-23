Black Diamond Trail of Sheridan County

Tour the Black Diamond Trail with the Sheridan Land Trust Sept. 27 at 9 a.m. The drive will take us through the physical remnants of the once vibrant mining communities of Kleenburn, Monarch, and Kooi areas. Carrie, from the SCLT, will be on board to narrate the historical values of these once vibrant communities. Minimum: 10, maximum: 13. Sign up at the front desk by Sept. 26. Meet in the lobby.

Calligraphy Class

This class introduces the beginner participant to proper letter forms of Copperplate script, a pointed pen script Oct. 12, 19, 26 and Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon. Class fee is required at time of registration and includes guide booklet and line sheets, paper, ink, nibs and nib holders. Please register by Sept. 27 so that supplies can be ordered. The fee for this class is $25.

Beginning Finger Knitting

Learn how to braid using recycled T-shirt strips to make trivets, cushions and more Oct. 1 and 8 from 1-2:30 p.m. All materials are provided with the $5 fee, which includes both classes. Maximum: 10. Sign up by Sept. 30.

Virtual Tour of Black Diamond Trail

Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. for a charge of $5, take a virtual tour of the remnants of this once-vibrant mining community, including Kleenburn, Monarch, Kooi areas presented by Sheridan County Land Trust.