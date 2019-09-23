You’ve finally done it. You reached that goal every working individual looks forward to retirement. Now is your chance to do all the things you never had time to do before. Paint. Travel. Golf. Spend time with your children and grandchildren. Read that novel you always meant to. You finally have the time to discover who you are and what brings you happiness. The freedom of retirement may even inspire you to volunteer for a cause near and dear to your heart; because, as Helen Keller once said, “The unselfish effort to bring cheer to others will be the beginning of a happier life for ourselves.”

According to aginginplace.org, people 65 and older make up almost 25% of the volunteer population. People between the ages of 55 and 64 make up more than 35%. You may be wondering, “Why would I want to work when I was just finally able to stop working?” But according to research those who volunteer tend to live longer because of the physical, mental and social benefits it provides.

As we age, and especially after retirement, many seniors tend to struggle with loneliness and isolation. Volunteering, no matter how infrequently, can help prevent those circumstances from occurring. The beauty of volunteering comes in its flexibility. You can do something meaningful on your schedule. Volunteering also can give you a sense of purpose and something to look forward to when your world seems a little smaller and quieter.

Volunteering can also help improve your mental cognition and physical state. It provides stimulation for your brain and helps your mental functions stay active. You can also use volunteering as an opportunity to learn something new. Perhaps you can take a hobby to a new level. Or invest some time in a subject you once had a passing interest in but never had time to pursue. The physical aspect of volunteering could potentially help slow down the advancement of common issues the senior population face, such as heart problems and joint pain.

One of the greatest benefits of volunteering is that it allows you to give back to the community that you love. If you’re not sure where to start, perhaps just visit your local senior center. Helping your peers stay social and active could be very rewarding. Reaching out to the local chapters of such organizations as Big Brothers Big Sisters, Habitat for Humanity, AARP or the Boys and Girls Club can also get you started. Other great volunteer opportunities can be found at your local hospitals, nursing homes or your grandchildren’s school. Volunteering and giving back to your community has the potential to provide an improved environment for future generations. As an unknown author once said, “Volunteering is the ultimate exercise in democracy. You vote in elections once a year, but when you volunteer, you vote every day about the kind of community you want to live in.”

Michelle Craig is an administrator for Green House Living for Sheridan.