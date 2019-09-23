Lady Broncs finish second at state golf

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School golf teams completed the second day of the 4A state golf tournament at the Bell Nob Golf Course in Gillette Saturday, with the Lady Broncs earning a runner-up finish.

“We had a great finish to the season,” said head coach Kaelee Saner in a message to The Sheridan Press. “We couldn’t have asked for a better finish. Day two of state was a real test of grit and perseverance and they rose to the challenge.

The weather really was an obstacle and the kids never gave up. Some scores were much higher than they hoped, but they never quit. The wind was gusting at 50 mph and they continued to evaluate the situation and make good decisions.”

The Lady Broncs scored a 523 for second, which was 30 shots ahead of Kelly Walsh High School.

Two Lady Broncs received All-State honors by finishing in the top 10. Samantha Spielman finished second and Libby Gardner finished sixth in the tournament. Spielman moved into the second spot thanks to a round best 77 on the second day, ending the tournament with a 163. Gardner finished with a 174.

Hannah Detmer just missed out on All-State honors, finishing tied for 12th with a 187, but Saner said Detmer is an All-State in her mind. Detmer, like most of the field, had a rough second day due to weather.

Also competing for the Lady Broncs was Izzy Laird who finished with a score of 198 for 24th and Katie Jorgensen, who finished with a 201 tied for 25th. Fifty-one girls competed in the tournament.

The Broncs finished in fifth place, 15 strokes ahead of Thunder Basin, scoring a 703.

Brayden James received All-State honors, finishing tied for eighth with a 163.

“I am so happy for Samantha, Libby and Brayden,” Saner said. “This was a tough field and they were All-State.”

Sean Sander also had a rough second round, finishing 21st with a 175. Brock Owings was close behind with a 178 and tied for 23rd. Alex Sander wrapped up the team score with a 187.

“Hannah was so close and I am proud of her season,” Saner said. “She is All-State in my mind. The weather got her yesterday, but that doesn’t define her season. Same with Sean. He had a great season and didn’t finish quite where he wanted, but he should be proud of all he accomplished. This was a great season and a great ending. We are excited to continue in the spring.”

Top finisher for 4A girls was Marioa Farnum from Thunder Basin, scoring a 155. Thunder Basin won the team title with a 496.

Top finisher for 4A boys was Tej Sutherland from Kelly Walsh, scoring a 146. Kelly Walsh won the team title with a 635.

Sheridan tennis competes at regional tournament

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School tennis traveled to Casper to compete in the North Regional Tournament to decide seeding for the state tournament next weekend in Gillette. The Lady Broncs finished in third place as a team and the Broncs finished in fourth place.

Girls No. 2 doubles Aspen Mulkuch and Sidney Bilyeu were region champions.

Ethan Kutz and Julia Kutz both finished in second place in the No. 1 singles bracket.

Reed Rabon finished in third place and Ella Laird finished in second place in the No. 2 singles bracket.

Girls No. 1 doubles Steph Gonda and Tori Pearce finished in second place.

Girls No. 3 doubles Samantha Dillon and Laurin Jensen finished in third place.

Lady Broncs volleyball rallies to defeat Camels

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School volleyball picked up its first conference win of the season against Campbell County High School Saturday, defeating the Camels 3-2.

Campbell County won the first two sets 25-23, 25-17. Sheridan won the next three sets in a row to win the match, 25-12, 25-28,15-5.

Sheridan will compete in the Casper Invite next week before continuing with conference play.

Lady Generals continue losing skid

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College volleyball lost both matches on Saturday to Northeastern Junior College and Dawson Community College. The Lady Generals lost to Northeastern in four sets, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22, 25-20.

The Lady Generals lost to Dawson Community College five sets, 23-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-12, 15-9.

SC starts conference play next week, traveling to Central Wyoming College in Riverton Sept. 27 and Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Springs Sept. 28.

Lady Rams win in five

BIG HORN — Big Horn High School volleyball defeated Moorcroft High School in five sets Saturday.

The Lady Rams lost the first sets, 24-26, 16-25 and won the next three 25-23, 26-24, 15-11 to win the conference match.

The Lady Rams play will compete in the Casper Invite next weekend.

Rams place second at state golf

BIG HORN — Big Horn High School boys golf team finished second in the 2A state tournament after two rounds of golf with a 756, scoring 30 strokes lower than third place Kemmerer High School.

The tournament was held in Lusk on Friday and Saturday.

Dalton Nelson led the Rams with a 179, finishing sixth in the tournament. Two strokes behind Nelson and tying for eighth place was Hayden Tellez. Both Rams received All-State honors.

Toby Schons finished in 13th with a 194 and Garrett Baker finished in 16th with a 202. Also competing for the Rams was Garrett Custis, finishing 20th with a score of 210.

Competing for the Lady Rams after not having enough members to field a team was Rachel Bishop and Katie Carter.

Bishop did not finish the tournament and Carter finished tied for 18th with a 204.

Lady Eagles place second at state

DAYTON — Tongue River High School golf traveled to Lusk to compete in the 2A state golf tournament Friday and Saturday.

The Lady Eagles finished in second place and the Eagles finished in fourth place.

Sadie Koltiska finished third overall with a 214. Taylor Mudd tied for seventh with a 247. Right behind Mudd was Grace Sopko and Madison Miller with a 249, tied for eighth.

All four Lady Eagles received All-State honors.

Also competing for the Lady Eagles was Addi Rosics with a 282, finishing 17th.

The Eagles were led by All-State finisher Nick Summers with 164, good enough for second place.

Also competing for the Eagles was Camden Kilbride, Kade McMeans, Cole Gilbert and Jake Massar.

Lady Panthers find success

CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont High School volleyball bounced back from a Friday loss to defeat Hulett High School 3-1 Saturday.

After dropping the first set 16-25, the Lady Panthers won the next three 25-19, 25-12, 26-24.

“We had a great turn around from Friday to Saturday,” said head coach Sarah Walker to The Sheridan Press in a message. “We played with more discipline and grit. We found our timing and we were able to execute on what has otherwise been missed opportunities up to this point in the season. Overall, the game against Hulett allowed us to see where we need to continue to improve for next week.”

The Lady Panthers have three road games next week against Upton Sept. 27 and two games in Ten Sleep Sept. 28. The first is against Dubois High School and the second is against Ten Sleep High School.