SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks lost to the Bozeman Icedogs 5-2 Saturday night, the second in the team’s first regular-season home game in their inaugural season in Sheridan. Head coach Andy Scheib said he was not happy with the performance Saturday night. The score was not the issue, it was the effort of the team he did not like.

“To be honest I am pretty embarrassed with our effort,” Scheib said. “I do not think it was a skill issue. I think we were just making mental mistakes. We weren’t forechecking hard, when we got the puck deep we did not have our F1 out there. We did not have guys backchecking. It was a complete lack of effort on our part.”

Bozeman scored two goals in the first period, giving them the early advantage over the Hawks.

“We need to come out ready to play,” Scheib said. “I think our preparation was lackadaisical. We came out flat and they pumped in two right away. After that, you are chasing down that lead. Just little things, preparation and effort.”

The Hawks played from behind all night, cutting the lead to one goal just before the first period ended and again in the second period after the Bozeman built a 3-1 lead. Scoring in the first period for the Hawks was Logan Syrup, assisted by Alex Kesler and Trevor Timm. Blake Billings scored in the second period, assisted by Trapper Morey and Kamden Sengheiser.

Both teams had two players ejected for fighting, the Hawks lost one of their best defenseman in Jack Royer and a second line forward in Timm. This forced Scheib to alter his rotation and lineups.

“Losing two top key players hurt us a little bit,” Scheib said. “But we did not stop going and we just had to shuffle through the lines and try to find a way to overcome it and try to win a hockey game.”

Scheib said the Hawks do not have a very deep bench, with only 15 players on the roster. This thinned out the number of skaters the Hawks had available.

Bozeman pulled away in the third period by scoring two goals and keeping their own net clean. Scheib pulled the starting goalie Zach Hearn in the third period, trying to regain some momentum and because Hearn was not getting the job done, Scheib said.

Bozeman is going to be one of the better teams this year and the two games were a good way to gauge where the team is at.

“We need to work on simple plays; we are trying to be too fancy,” Scheib said. “It is still early in the year, guys are still trying to do things themselves. We are still trying to gel with each other, learn more about each other. That is the biggest thing, team chemistry and working together, doing the little things right.”

The Hawks have a chance to build the team chemistry while participating in community service Monday.

The Hawks will be at the Tongue River Canyon to help scrub the walls of the nearby cave that has graffiti on it. Players will haul water for the creek to use to wash the walls.

Moving forward, there will be an emphasis on effort and having the players do the little things right. The Hawks are at home Sept. 27 against Yellowstone Quake and will be on the road Sept. 28 to face Gillette Wild.