SHERIDAN — Sheridan College Lady Generals wrapped up the home weekend with 2-1 over Otero Junior college Saturday. The Lady Generals controlled the opening half, taking a 1-0 halftime lead off of a goal by Elizabeth Pickett. The Lady Generals extended that lead by a goal after Margaret Hamilton found the back of the net midway through the second half. Otero scored, closing the gap to 2-1 and putting some pressure on the Lady Generals. SC was able to pull it out and earn a second win during the two home games.

“You definitely love to win at home,” said SC head coach Mallery Hammer. “The women played well today; still not scoring as much as we should be.”

The Lady Generals are scoring on about 30% of the opportunities presented to them, Hammer said, which is not good enough.

Against tougher opponents, that will limit the Lady Generals’ opportunities, the low success rate will put more pressure on the defensive side of the ball and will lead to losses.

Hammer is not rating the team’s success by the number of goals scored but knows later down the road the missed opportunities could prevent the team from advancing in the postseason.

The Lady Generals will be working on set pieces moving forward, Hammer said. The Lady Generals are drawing at least 10 corner kicks a game. This gives the Lady Generals many opportunities to score. So far the team has not capitalized on these, usually not scoring from the set play.

Hammer said the two goals scored against Otero was good to see and helped pull some pressure off the defense, but when she compares the number of goals scored to the opportunities the Lady Generals have, the two goals were not enough.

The Generals lost to Otero 2-0 on Saturday, allowing two goals early in the first half. Hammer said the Generals played like they were intimidated by Otero to open the game, giving ball handlers too much space and playing timid, not attacking the Otero defense.

Hammer said starting a game off by being down two goals left a big challenge for the Generals to overcome.

The second half was much better for the Generals as they realized they could keep up with Otero, Hammer said. The Generals controlled the possession for portions of the second half and were more aggressive. Otero had a player sent off due to a red card, giving the Generals a one-man advantage. The team used this advantage to go on the attack, applying pressure to the Otero defense.

The Generals were not able to score despite some opportunities. Developing the competitive edge was too late in the game for the Generals since they were already down 2-0. Hammer said she still wants to see more aggression by the Generals in the attacking third, finishing on more opportunities. The team needs to improve their confidence in the attacking third, trusting each other and themselves. She would not mind having a few player be more selfish, taking shots early. The General need to have confidence in themselves from the beginning of the game moving forward, Hammer said. She wants the team to use that confidence to be more aggressive and take control of the game instead of letting other teams dictate the game like Otero did against the Generals.

SC soccer is on the road next weekend, traveling to Northeastern Junior College Sept. 27 and Western Nebraska Community College Sept. 28.