SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• No calls reported.

Saturday

• Possible electrical fire, 400 block West 11th Street, 12:47 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 500 block Park Street, 8:56 a.m.

• RMA assist, 600 block Long Drive, 4:06 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 6:14 p.m.

• Illegal burn, 1500 block Omarr Avenue, 7:16 p.m.

Sunday

•No calls reported

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

•No calls reported over weekend

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

•No calls reported over weekend

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Medical, Martin Avenue, 1:11 a.m.

• Noise complaint, West Brundage Street, 5:21 a.m.

• Drugs scheduled surrender, West 12th Street, 6 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Burkitt Street, 7:51 a.m.

• Animal incident, First Avenue East, 8:44 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, First Avenue East, 9:06 a.m.

• Fire drill, South Connor Street, 9:15 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:47 a.m.

• Dog at large, Edwards Drive, 10:09 a.m.

• Welfare check, South Thurmond Avenue, 10:11 a.m.

• Parking complaint, South Badger Street, 11:09 a.m.

• Theft cold, Long Drive, 11:22 a.m.

• Accident, Kingfisher Avenue, 11:27 a.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 11:39 a.m.

• DUI arrest, Mydland Road, 12:20 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 12:32 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:07 p.m.

• Found property, Cemetery, 1:13 p.m.

• Dead animal, Holmes Avenue, 1:38 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 1:41 p.m.

• Lost property, West Fifth Street, 1:45 p.m.

• Barking dog, Hillcrest Drive, 1:47 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:06 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:07 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 2:08 p.m.

• Fraud, Mydland Road, 3:16 p.m.

• Theft cold, East Sixth Street, 3:39 p.m.

• Dog at large, West 11th Street, 3:44 p.m.

• Hit and run, Grinnell Plaza, 4:55 p.m.

• Animal welfare, King Street, 5:11 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 6:04 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 8:23 p.m.

• Motorist assist, North Brooks Street, 9:49 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, South Main Street, 9:51 p.m.

• Family dispute, South Thurmond Street, 9:52 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 10:38 p.m.

• Driving with suspended license, West Alger Avenue, 11:47 p.m.

Saturday

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 12:23 a.m.

• Structure fire, West 11th Street, 12:46 a.m.

• DUI, Broadway Street, 1:52 a.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 1:57 a.m.

• Sex battery cold, West Fifth Street, 2:02 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 8:24 a.m.

• Dog at large, Kentucky Avenue, 9:25 a.m.

• Warrant service, King Street, 9:28 a.m.

• Various use permit, East Alger Avenue, 10:05 a.m.

• Various use permit, Broadway Street, 10:07 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Sugar View Drive, 11:15 a.m.

• Domestic, North Main Street, 11:54 a.m.

• 911 hang up, Ranch Road, 1:20 p.m.

• Barking dog, Hillcrest Drive, 2:18 p.m.

• DUI arrest, Gould Street, 2:51 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Seventh Street, 5:25 p.m.

• DUI, East Brundage Lane, 6:03 p.m.

• Drug activity, Avoca Place, 7:13 p.m.

• Hit and run, Avoca Place, 8:10 p.m.

• Alarm, College Meadow Drive, 9:19 p.m.

• Dog at large, South Water Street, 9:35 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Sixth Street, 10:13 p.m.

• Mental subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:27 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:37 p.m.

• Child endangerment, Wyoming Avenue, 10:40 p.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 11:10 p.m.

Sunday

• Shots fired, North Main Street, 12:31 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:45 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:45 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:45 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Main Street, 1:11 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 1:56 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 2:15 a.m.

• Suspicious person, North Gould Street, 2:28 a.m.

• Theft from vehicle, South Thurmond Street, 3:04 a.m.

• 911 hang up, North Main Street, 3:27 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, North Main Street, 5:01 a.m.

• Hazardous conditions, Fifth Street, 7:27 a.m.

• Vandalism cold, West Eighth Street, 8:17 a.m.

• Animal incident, Harrison Street, 9:20 a.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 10:15 a.m.

• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 10:51 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Heights Lane, 11:13 a.m.

• Child abuse, Sugarland Lane, 11:17 a.m.

• Barking dog, East Mountain View, 11:33 a.m.

• Dog at large, Beaver Street, 12:18 p.m.

• Drug activity, Avon Street, 1:27 p.m.

• Minor in possession, West Works Street, 2:28 p.m.

• Drug activity, East Loucks Street, 3:16 p.m.

• Animal found, West Fifth Street, 3:39 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 4:11 p.m.

• Cat violation, East Burkitt Street, 4:49 p.m.

• Dog at large, Carlin Street, 4:55 p.m.

• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 5:34 p.m.

• Assist agency, Sheridan area, 5:49 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Loucks Street, 6:57 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Wyoming Avenue, 7:15 p.m.

• Careless driver, North Main Street, 7:44 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Coffeen Avenue, 7:47 p.m.

• Threats cold, Sherman Avenue, 8:09 p.m.

• DUI, Sheridan area, 8:12 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Coffeen Avenue, 10:19 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Street, 11:20 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Warrant service, West 13th Street, 12:05 a.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 1:50 p.m.

• Warrant service, College Meadows Drive, 2:45 p.m.

• Damaged property, West 13th Street, 4:05 p.m.

• Records only, Swaim Road and Upper Road, 4:59 p.m.

• Welfare check, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 9:12 p.m.

Saturday

• Suicidal subject, Bridge Street, Dayton, 12:41 a.m.

• Domestic, Highway 14A, Dayton, 3:11 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 2:53 p.m.

• Assist agency, Park Reservoir, 4 p.m.

• Animal cruelty, Eastridge Road, 4:12 p.m.

• Livestock loose, West Fifth Street, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday

• Agency assist, Highway 14E, Arvada, 11:49 a.m.

• Assist agency, Main Street, Dayton, 12:00 p.m.

• Illegal parking, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 1:13 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Broadway Avenue and Second Avenue, Dayton, 1:22

• Accident with injury, Highway 345 mile marker 15, Ranchester, 3:34 p.m.

• Accident with injury, Interstate 90 exit 9, Ranchester, 5:29 p.m.

• Assist agency, Highway 345, mile marker 15, 5:34 p.m.

• Assist agency, Highway 345, mile marker 15, 5:57 p.m.

• Careless driver, West 17th Street, 7:27 p.m.

• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 7:52 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Taylor Avenue, 9:25 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 1, Parkman, 10:37 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Toni Aguilar, 49, Rock Springs, bond revocation, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Robin Alcorn, 22, Sheridan, bond revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Robin Alcorn, 22, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Shawn Allen, 55, Casper, failure to pay child support, district court, arrested by SCSO

Sunday

• Velinda Brown, 46, Sheridan, disorderly conduct/public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• David Gorzalka, 30, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jeremy Herrera, 39, Sheridan, assault and battery/property destruction and defacement, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Cody Knode, 30, Sheridan, immediate jail sanction, district court, arrested by SPD

• Michael Long, 57, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Teresa Luitjens, 61, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Carl Martin, 47, Sheridan, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Coley Nicholas, 25, Kinnear, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Paul Phillips, 47, Dayton, battery/custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Tristan Sherman, 27, Sheridan, DUI/DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Israel SpottedHorse, 29, Clearmont, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Steven Stahla, 30, Sundance, pedestrian under influence, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Brett Williams, 59, Dayton, eluding an officer/interference with an officer, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 65

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0

Number of releases for the previous day: 1

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 15

Number of releases for the weekend: 10

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 63