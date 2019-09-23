Knights of Columbus to hold blood drive Sept. 25

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Knights of Columbus will sponsor a blood drive Wednesday from 1-6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus meeting hall at 301 E. Brundage St.

For more information or to schedule an appoint, call Ken at 307-763-7436 or see www.vitalant.org. The sponsor code is knightsofcolumbus.

Groups partner to discuss community issues at TRVCC

RANCHESTER — Tongue River Valley Community Center has partnered with the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and Sheridan County School District 1 to bring an informational community meeting to the valley Sept. 24.

Sheriff’s Deputy Boot Hill will discuss ALICE protocol currently used in SCSD1, vaping trends and health concerns and current substance abuse use and trends in Sheridan County.

The event is free for all community members. For more information, call 307-655-9419.

The event will take place at TRVCC’s Ranchester location, located at 411 Dayton St.

Koltiska Pumpkin Patch open for season

SHERIDAN — The Koltiska Pumpkin Patch opened last week and remains open through Oct. 7.

Pumpkin patch hours are 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It costs $7 to pick a pumpkin and ride on the hay wagon to the field and back.

The Koltiska Pumpkin Patch also offers complimentary hot and cold refreshments.

When you purchase a pumpkin, you are also given a ticket for a bucket raffle to win one of five prizes. For all visitors bringing children, be sure to bring quarters to purchase feed for animals in the mini-zoo.

For more information, call the pumpkin patch at 307-737-2272 or 307-751-6093.

The Koltiska Pumpkin Patch is located at 120 Cat Creek Road.