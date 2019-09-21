SHERIDAN — In the battle of the unbeaten, Sheridan High School football would be the ones to fall against Thunder Basin High School 37-30 Friday night.

Head coach Jeff Mory said he saw some good things from special teams and defense. The Broncs returned a kick for a touchdown and Garrett Coon had an interception he took back to the endzone.

But Mowry said the Broncs fell behind in the second half against a very good Thunder Basin offense.

The Broncs offense did not do a good job of picking up first downs, Mowry said, leaving too much pressure on the defense. Sheridan fought until time ran out, recovering an onside kick and forcing a defensive stop in the final minutes of the game. Mowry said Thunder Basin made a play at the very end of the game to get the win.

Sheridan just needs to get back to work and make sure they get better, giving them a chance to beat Thunder Basin if they could meet later down the road.