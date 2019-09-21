SHERIDAN — Sheridan College Lady Generals won a tight conference match against Trinidad State Junior College 2-1 Friday.

Sheridan was the aggressor for most of the game and needed to capitalize on scoring opportunities, head coach Mallery Hammer said.

Scoring in the first half for the Lady Generals was Margarett Hamilton. Trinidad tied the game in the second half. A goal by Ainsley McMahon two minutes later gave the Lady Generals the win.

Both teams missed penalty kicks late in the second half.

Generals drop tight game

The Generals had a loss that is hard to swallow, Hammer said.

The Generals had a 2-1 advantage in the second half when a missed place header by a defensemen ended in an own goal, tying the game with less than five minutes left.

Neither would score in the first 10 minutes of overtime. The Generals had corner kick midway through the second overtime period and Hammer decided to gamble by pushing extra players forward, trying to score the game winning goal. Trinidad had a great counter attack with a well placed shot Hammer said, ending the game 3-2 for Sheridan.

An injury to one player and a family matter for another player left the Generals down to one or two subs. Hammer said between injuries and players sitting because of cards, those able to play are putting a lot of time on the field and it takes a toll on the body.

Hammer has been impressed by the grit the men continue to show.

Like the women’s team, the Generals also miss out on good scoring opportunities that need to be capitalized on.

Hammer said both teams are adding too much pressure to the defense side of the ball by failing to capitalize. This forces the defense to play perfect, something that is very hard to do.

Both teams are back in action against Otero Junior College Saturday at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.