SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Hawks lost against the Bozeman Icedogs in the first home game of the regular season, 3-2.
The Hawks will get another shot in the M&Ms Center Saturday at 7 p.m.
Scoring inthe first game for the Hawks was Kolton Wright and Blake Billings.
