SHERIDAN — The Big Horn High School Lady Rams volleyball team lost in just three sets to the Wright Panthers Friday. Set scores were 25-17, 25-11 and 25 19.

The Panthers took a large lead quickly in the first set with scores of 3-13 and then 5-17. The Lady Rams rallied with a diving save by senior Anna Melin and a score on a hit by senior Jordan Frank. A spike by Frank made the score 7-17.

The Rams closed the gap to 14-18, nearly answering the early push by Wright. Wright then advanced to 14-21 and took the first set at 25-17.

The second set was even at up to a score of 7-7, but Wright then scored seven points unanswered. The Lady Rams had a run of four points but were ultimately held to just 11. Wright quickly finished the set for a final score of 25-11.

The third set was the most even of the match, with the Lady Rams leading by one to two points for much of the set and leading 19-17 at one point. The Lady Panthers however then held Big Horn at 19, quickly rallying to 25 to win the set and sweep the match.

Big Horn head coach Katie Stewart said the team struggled to work together and maintain consistency in part because it was the first week this season the entire roster was healthy. Stewart said the team played well on defense but needed the most work on the mental aspects of the game.

“We just were not ourselves,” Stewart said. “There were glimpses of who we typically are and are striving to be, but not consistently, and so that’s what we’re really working on.”

Stewart thought that Wright played well the whole night and that Big Horn looked the best in the third set.

“We finally started doing all the things that we normally do and that we know we need to do,” Stewart said. “We finally kind of came to play, but we’re working on consistency.”

Stewart praised junior libero Mary Nicholson for her defensive work throughout the match.

“I think our libero Mary Nicholson played a fantastic game,” Stewart said. “She dug up everything, she served the ball well. She had a great game.”

Nicholson said the team communicated well but that individuals did not often perform well on the same plays.

“When one person was on, the next person was off, and so there was a lot of dissonance between each other,” Nicholson said.

The Lady Panthers will play the Tongue River High School Eagles Thursday, Sept. 26.