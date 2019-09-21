BHHS sits second after day-one of state golf championships

LUSK — The Big Horn High School boys golf team finished the first day of the state golf championships in second place, trailing first-place Hot Springs County High School by 10 strokes.

The Rams finished the day at 357 strokes to Hot Springs’ 347. Big Horn had a 33-stroke advantage over third-place Kemmerer, however.

“We have our hands full tomorrow to try and close the gap with (Hot Springs),” Big Horn Coach Lamont Clabaugh said. “We’re not out of it by any means, but we’ll have to stay focused and hit smart shots.”

Clabaugh added that his golfers will have to adjust to a very different course tomorrow, as winds are expected to reach upwards of 30 mph and the high temperature is forecasted at 63.

Big Horn junior Dalton Nelson ended the first round of the tournament in third place overall, with a score of 83. Sophmore Hayden Tellez and freshman Toby Schons are tied for sixth with scores of 88.

Broncs boys finish day one of state championships in fifth

GILLETTE —The Sheridan High School boys golf team finished the first round of the Wyoming high school state golf championships in fifth place, with a total score of 333 strokes.

Kelly Walsh led the field with a score of 308.

Broncs’ junior Brayden James charted sixth in individual player standings after shooting a 78. Sophomore Sean Sanders finished the day as the 11th ranked individual player with a score of 80; sophomore Brock Owings was 19th after shooting 84; and sophomore Alex Sanders ranked 35th with a score of 92.

Broncs’ Coach Kaelee Saner said she was “thrilled” with the boys’ effort Friday, but saw room for improvement.

“Putting and chipping was crucial today and we lost some strokes there today,” Saner said. “Tomorrow it will be important to keep the ball below the hole and finish all our putts; we can make up 13 strokes with good decisions and controlling what we control.”

The Broncs will resume play in Gillette Saturday.

Sheridan High School tennis teams compete in conference meet

CASPER — The Lady Broncs tennis team finished the first day of their conference meet tied for first place with Kelly Walsh with a team score of 29. The boys ended the day in fourth with a score of 19.

Both teams will resume play in Casper Saturday.

‘Hobbled’ Lady Generals drop two matches

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE — The Sheridan College Women’s Volleyball team lost two matches is straight sets at a tournament in Scottsbluff Friday.

The Lady Generals’ Coach Casey Quiggle said the team has been battling injuries and lost 0-3 to both Utah State Eastern and Western Nebraska Community College Friday.

Sheridan College is scheduled to play Northeastern Junior College in Scottsbluff Saturday.

Lady Broncs second after first round of state golf championships

GILLETTE— The Sheridan High School Girls golf team ended the first day of of the state golf championships in second place.

The Lady Broncs score of 255 trailed Thunder Basin’s 244 after one round of play; Kelly Walsh trailed Sheridan in third with 271.

Sophomore Libby Gardner led the Lady Broncs, and was third in the tournament’s individual rankings, with an 84. Senior Hannah Detmer was close behind, ranked fifth individually, with an 85. Freshman Samantha Spielman ranked seventh with an 86. Sophomore Izzy Laird finished the day ranked 19th with a score of 94. Sophmore Katie Jorgenson was 26th after shooting 100.

The Lady Broncs’ Coach Kaelee Saner said the team’s performance Friday was one of its best of the year.

“They have been working and grinding all season — it was fun to watch them fight and put it all together (Friday),” Saner said. “They put themselves in a great position for tomorrow. I’m excited to see them work tomorrow and leave everything out there.”

The Lady Broncs will resume play in Gillette Saturday.