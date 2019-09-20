SHERIDAN — Sara Spann — a machine tool technology instructor at Sheridan College — earned a Women of Influence award at a reception and dinner for all the nominees at the Casper Events Center Sept. 19.

The Women of Influence awards, presented by the Wyoming Business Report, honors women for their accomplishments and leadership in 12 different categories.

Sara Spann won her award in the Manufacturing, Science and Technology category over two other women.

Other Sheridan-based nominees included Jane Magelky, Ginny Rieger, Kristen Czaban and Amy Albrecht.