SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Thursday
• Possible HAZMAT incident, 2600 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:54 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
• No calls reported.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Thursday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Thursday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Thursday
• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 12:40 a.m.
• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 6:40 a.m.
• Accident, Broadway Street, 7:40 a.m.
• Vandalism cold, West Eighth Street, 7:48 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, Whitney Way, 7:56 a.m.
• Fire drill, Mydland Road, 7:54 a.m.
• Parking complaint, Mountain View Drive, 8:55
• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 9:12 a.m.
• Runaway, Dana Avenue, 10:07 a.m.
• Barking dog, Cedar Avenue, 10:35 a.m.
• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 10:59 a.m.
• Abandoned vehicle, De Smet Avenue, 11:13 a.m.
• Warrant service, Long Drive, 12:05 p.m.
• Domestic, North Gould Street, 12:14 p.m.
• Fraud, Sheridan area, 12:18 p.m.
• Accident, Highland Avenue, 12:29 p.m.
• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 12:17 p.m.
• Found property, Beaver Street, 1:54 p.m.
• Animal found, Hill Pond Drive, 3:03 p.m.
• Gas theft, North Main Street, 3:13 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 3:18 p.m.
• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 3:20 p.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:47 p.m.
• Animal found, Long Drive, 3:42 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, East Timberline Drive, 4:01 p.m.
• Parking complaint, Marion Street, 5:27 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 5:21 p.m.
• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 6:15 p.m.
• Animal dead, 11th Street, 8:08 p.m.
• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 8:12 p.m.
• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 8:14 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:49 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:49 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:49 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
• Medical, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 2:40 a.m.
• Vicious dog, Valley Road, Big Horn, 7:57 a.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Thursday
• Brie A. Biggs, 37, Sheridan, conspiracy/delivery of a controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Jessie A. Frausto, 27, Sheridan, misdemeanor theft, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• Jeremy Herrera, 39, Sheridan, bond revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO
• Sterling T. Purcell, 26, Sheridan, unlawful contact, circuit court, arrested by SPD
• Hunter D. Quarterman, 32, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 58
Female inmate count: 12
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3
Number of releases for the previous day: 9