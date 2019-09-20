SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Thursday

• Possible HAZMAT incident, 2600 block Coffeen Avenue, 12:54 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Thursday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Thursday

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 12:40 a.m.

• Dog at large, Fifth Street, 6:40 a.m.

• Accident, Broadway Street, 7:40 a.m.

• Vandalism cold, West Eighth Street, 7:48 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Whitney Way, 7:56 a.m.

• Fire drill, Mydland Road, 7:54 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Mountain View Drive, 8:55

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 9:12 a.m.

• Runaway, Dana Avenue, 10:07 a.m.

• Barking dog, Cedar Avenue, 10:35 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 10:59 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, De Smet Avenue, 11:13 a.m.

• Warrant service, Long Drive, 12:05 p.m.

• Domestic, North Gould Street, 12:14 p.m.

• Fraud, Sheridan area, 12:18 p.m.

• Accident, Highland Avenue, 12:29 p.m.

• Accident delayed, Coffeen Avenue, 12:17 p.m.

• Found property, Beaver Street, 1:54 p.m.

• Animal found, Hill Pond Drive, 3:03 p.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 3:13 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 3:18 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 3:20 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:47 p.m.

• Animal found, Long Drive, 3:42 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Timberline Drive, 4:01 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Marion Street, 5:27 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 5:21 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 6:15 p.m.

• Animal dead, 11th Street, 8:08 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 8:12 p.m.

• Bar check, Sugarland Drive, 8:14 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:49 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:49 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:49 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

• Medical, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 2:40 a.m.

• Vicious dog, Valley Road, Big Horn, 7:57 a.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Thursday

• Brie A. Biggs, 37, Sheridan, conspiracy/delivery of a controlled substance, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Jessie A. Frausto, 27, Sheridan, misdemeanor theft, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Jeremy Herrera, 39, Sheridan, bond revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

• Sterling T. Purcell, 26, Sheridan, unlawful contact, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Hunter D. Quarterman, 32, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 58

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 9