Parking Lot Dance coming to The Hub

SHERIDAN — The second annual Parking Lot Dance and Burger Fry at The Hub on Smith will be Saturday from 6-8 p.m. in the east side parking lot.

Music will be by the Terry Garrison Band. Participants are asked to bring a jacket and their own lawn chairs, and if the weather doesn’t cooperate the event will be moved indoors.

There is a $3 suggested contribution and the event is open to participants of all ages. The Hub is located at 211 Smith St.

Museum offers music, fun at Tidbit Saturday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Museum has returned its Tidbit program to Saturdays as the school year begins.

Participants in this Saturday’s event will learn about the history of music in our area; the program will begin at 10 a.m. After a short presentation about music, participants will create fall wind chimes.

This event is appropriate for children ages 4-10. To ensure that enough materials are available, parents and grandparents should pre-register children by calling the museum at 307-675-1150.

Tidbit Saturday is free and open to the public and is sponsored by the Sheridan County Historical Society and Museum. For further information, call Executive Director Mikayla Larrow at 307-675-1150.

The museum is located at 850 Sibley Circle.

Brewery, recreation district partner on cornhole shootout

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Recreation District and Black Tooth Brewing Company have joined forces to present the Fall Classic Cornhole Shootout.

Only 64 teams may participate and prizes will be awarded for first through third place finishers. The cost is $35 per team and teams may sign up at sheridanrecreation.com or by calling Zach Stewart at 307-674-6421.

The event will begin at noon Saturday.

Black Tooth Brewing Company is located at 312 Broadway St.

The Brinton opens doors for Museum Day, birding

BIG HORN — The Brinton Museum will open its doors free of charge on Saturday as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 14th annual Museum Day. The day is an initiative in which participating museums across the U.S. emulate the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based facilities, which offer free admission every day, and open their doors for free to those who download a Museum Day ticket.

Smithsonian recognizes the extraordinary power of museums and other cultural institutions to provide visitors with insight and inspiration. The event represents a nationwide commitment to boundless curiosity and the pursuit of knowledge wherever you are. Visitors who present the Museum Day ticket will gain free entrance for two at The Brinton. One ticket per email address is permitted.

In addition to Museum Day, The Brinton will host Birding at The Brinton beginning at 9 a.m. Those planning to participate in the monthly bird walk should meet in the museum parking lot.

The Brinton Museum is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.

TRVCC Wag ‘n Walk

DAYTON — Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton has organized its annual Wag ‘N Walk 5K for Saturday.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. To register for the event, see trvcc.org, stop by one of the TRVCC offices or call 307-655-9419. The cost is $5 per person for pre-registration or $10 per person the day of the walk.

Dogs must be on leash during the event. Hoodies will be available for purchase, with all proceeds benefiting the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter.