SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 12:48 a.m.

• Odor investigation, 2000 block Big Horn Avenue, 6:54 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block South Tschirgi Street, 8:25 a.m.

• RMA assist, 900 block Dunnuck Street, 1:15 p.m.

• Carbon monoxide investigation,1400 block Parker Avenue, 1:37 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:03 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, East Brundage Lane, 12:52 a.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 1:51 a.m.

• Damaged property, West Fifth Street, 7:28 a.m.

• Animal dead, East Brundage Lane, 7:37 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Lewis Street, 8:40 a.m.

• Welfare check, Avoca Place, 9:23 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Sagebrush Drive, 9:30 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 10:03 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Timberline Drive, 10:11 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 10:24 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Mydland Road, 10:32 a.m.

• Animal dead, South Carlin Street, 11:30 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 11:42 a.m.

• Citizen assist, East Montana Street, 9:37 a.m.

• Fraud, East Montana Street, 11:41 a.m.

• Child abuse, Coffeen Avenue, 11:48 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Brundage Street, 11:52 a.m.

• Fraud, Coffeen Avenue, 11:47 a.m.

• Theft cold, South Carlin Street, 12:21 p.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Pheasant Place, 12:58 p.m.

• Welfare check, Saberton Avenue, 1:12 p.m.

• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 1:37 p.m.

• Animal cruelty, West Mountain View, 2:55 p.m.

• Fight, Beaver Street, 4:04

• Animal injured, Dunnuck Street, 5:25 p.m.

• Phone harassment, East Brundage Lane, 5:31 p.m.

• Animal found, Birch Street, 5:56 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:09 p.m.

• Shots, Industrial Drive, 6:44 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Seventh Street, 7:05 p.m.

• Runaway, Marion Street, 6:25 p.m.

• Noise complaint, West Fifth Street, 7:55 p.m.

• Careless driver, North Main Street, 9:11 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 10:07 p.m.

• Motorist assist, Bellevue Avenue, 10:50 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:36 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:42 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:52 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 11:51 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Motorist assist, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 17, 12:11 a.m.

• Fraud, Beckton Street, Dayton, 1:28 a.m.

• Criminal entry, Dayton Gulch Road, 8:51 a.m.

• Drug activity, Ranchester, 1:09 p.m.

• Welfare check, North Brooks Street, 1:23 p.m.

• Welfare check, Highway 14 West, Dayton, 4 p.m.

• Trespass in progress, Little Goose Canyon Road, Big Horn, 4:27 p.m.

• DUI, Demple Street, 4:58 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 5:01 p.m.

• Drug activity, Easy Street, Banner, 5:21 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, North Piney Road and Ponderosa Drive, Banner, 7:44 p.m.

• Livestock loose, West Fifth Street, 10:01 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Tongue Canyon Road, Dayton, 11:09 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Michael J. Cummings, 55, Sheridan, disorderly conduct/public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• David B. Morgan, 68, Sheridan, DWUI, driving while under suspension, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Ryan W. Shelton, 35, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 58

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 9