SHRM luncheon to focus on workers’ compensation

SHERIDAN — The September luncheon of the Big Horn Mountain Chapter of Society of Human Resources will take place Sept. 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The training session will focus on workers compensation fraud, red flags and what every employer should know.

The luncheon will take place at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Community Conference Room, located at 61 S. Gould St.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP by Sept. 20 to nhamilton@sheridanwy.net. The cost is $13 for SHRM members and $15 for non-members.

CTG to present ‘Painting Churches’

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Civic Theatre Guild will present “Painting Churches” beginning Thursday.

The play tells the story of Gardner and Fanny Church, who are preparing to move out of their home and into their summer cottage on Cape Cod. The play was a finalist for the 1982 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The show is rated PG and will be performed Sept. 19-21 and Sept. 26-28 at 7:30 p.m. each night. Matinees will also be offered Sept. 22 and Sept. 29 at 2 p.m.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for seniors, military members and students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com and by phone at 307-672-9084.

The play will take place at Carriage House Theater, located at 419 Delphi Ave.

Buy WY event at University of Wyoming

SHERIDAN — Local businesses wanting to work with the University of Wyoming are encouraged to attend the inaugural Wyoming Suppliers Fair Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Union Ballroom on campus in Laramie.

Participants will be able to share information about their business, strengthen existing relationships, reconnect with past customers, network with potential customers and learn more about the university’s procurement process.

Space is limited and those wishing to participate must register online at uwyo.edu/buy-wy before Sept. 30.