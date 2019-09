SHERIDAN — Sheridan Recreation District and Black Tooth Brewing Company have joined forces to present the Fall Classic Cornhole Shootout.

Only 64 teams may participate and prizes will be awarded for first- through third-place finishers. The cost is $35 per team and teams may sign up at sheridanrecreation.com or by calling Zach Stewart at 307-674-6421.

The event will begin at noon Saturday.

Black Tooth Brewing Company is located at 312 Broadway St.