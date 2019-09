DAYTON — Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton has organized its annual Wag ‘N Walk 5K for Saturday.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. To register for the event, see trvcc.org, stop by one of the TRVCC offices or call 307-655-9419. The cost is $5 per person for pre-registration or $10 per person the day of the walk.

Dogs are welcome, but must be on leash during the event.

Hoodies will be available for purchase, with all proceeds benefitting the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter.