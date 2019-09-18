SHERIDAN — There was never a credible threat to student safety at Sheridan Junior High School despite rumors circulating on Facebook this week of a potential active shooter on campus, Sheridan Police Department Lt. Travis Koltiska said Wednesday.

Officers were sent to the school as a precaution Wednesday morning as students were arriving at school. The student who was insinuated in the rumors was contacted and no credible threat was found, Koltiska said.

SPD is working with Sheridan County School District 2 to investigate the source of the rumors, he said.