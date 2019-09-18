SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 10:38 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:10 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 2:23 a.m.

• Domestic, Mydland Road, 3 a.m.

• Domestic, Mydland Road, 3:56 a.m.

• Barking dog, Lewis Street, 7:42 a.m.

• Cat violation, North Sheridan Avenue, 8:04 a.m.

• Traffic stop, Brundage Lane, 8:10 a.m.

• Warrant service, Birch Street, 8:14 a.m.

• Threat, Big Horn Avenue, 9:34 a.m.

• Welfare check, Lewis Street, 9:54 a.m.

• Theft cold, Avoca Place, 10:24 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Place, 11:16 a.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 11:46 a.m.

• Animal dead, North Main Street, 11:52 a.m.

• Welfare check, Poplar Trail, 11:57 a.m.

• Animal welfare, North Gould Street, 12:27 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 12:38 p.m.

• Welfare check, Smith Street, 12:51 p.m.

• Cat violation, Yonkee Avenue, 1:10 p.m.

• Driving under suspension, Coffeen Avenue, 1:29 p.m.

• Open container, West Burkitt Street, 2:04 p.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 2:32 p.m.

• Neighborhood dispute, Highland Avenue, 2:47 p.m.

• Animal found, Highland Avenue, 2:55 p.m.

• Gas theft, East Brundage Lane, 3:31 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:32 p.m.

• Suspicious person, West Avenue, 4:08 p.m.

• Warrant service, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:15 p.m.

• Accident, Seventh Street, 4:15 p.m.

• Missing person, area, 4:29 p.m.

• Animal found, Fleming Boulevard, 5:30 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Alger Avenue, 5:34 p.m.

• Child neglect, West Nebraska Street, 5:38 p.m.

• Animal found, 13th Street, 5:43 p.m.

• Child neglect, Coffeen Avenue, 6:32 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, South Main Street, 6:32 p.m.

• Drug possession, Townhouse Place, 7:50 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Drive, 8:19 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 8:45 p.m.

• 911 hang-up, Harrison Street, 9:11 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:15 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Suspicious circumstance, Wolf Creek Road, Ranchester, 8 a.m.

• Accident with injury, Interstate 90, mile post 37, 10:35 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West 15th Street, 1:31 p.m.

• Records only, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 3:04 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West 13th Street, 3:31 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Dana Avenue, 4:37 p.m.

• Civil standby, Coyote Lane, 5 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Monarch Road and Kleenburn Road, Ranchester, 7:41 p.m.

• Custody dispute, West 13th Street, 8:43 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Damus G. Ard, 24, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Lea E. Koenig, 44, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Cleo E. Martin, 53, Sheridan, circuit court, custody on warrant or incident, arrested by SPD

• Dustin J. Scioneaux, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 58

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 9