SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Smoke detector installation, 400 block South Sheridan Avenue, 1:15 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1600 block North Gould Street, 1:35 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• DUI, citizen report, Brooks Street, 12:22 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Main Street, 1:02 a.m.

• DUI, Fifth Street, 2:36 a.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 7:51 a.m.

• Accident, Valley View Drive, 8:24 a.m.

• Found property, North Main Street, 10:06 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Main Street, 10:24

• Animal incident, South Sheridan Avenue, 10:54 a.m.

• Violation, Lookout Point Drive, 11:02 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:29 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Avenue, 11:37 a.m.

• Dog at large, Broadway Street, 11:40 a.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 12:01 p.m.

• Dog at large, West Burkitt Street, 12:02 p.m.

• Filthy premises, West Fifth Street, 1:04 p.m.

• Theft cold, Martin Avenue, 1:08 p.m.

• Welfare check, South Main Street, 1:21 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 2:31 p.m.

• Welfare check, West 10th Street, 3:22 p.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 3:28 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Arlington Boulevard, 3:54

• Custody dispute, Marion Street, 4:18 p.m.

• Malicious mischief, DeSmet Avenue, 5:42 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Connor Street, 7:08 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Huntington Street, 7:31 p.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 10:06 p.m.

• Drugs/possession, Illinois Street, 10:54 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Theft cold, Weare Street, Ranchester, 7:16 a.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 10:17 a.m.

• Theft cold, Horseshoe Lane, 11 a.m.

• Removal of subject, Trish Drive, 11:32 a.m.

• Welfare check, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 18, 12:54 p.m.

• Assist agency, Dow Prong Road, Banner, 1:54 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Pass Creek Road, Dayton, 1:56 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Bridge Street, Dayton, 2:36 p.m.

• Sex battery cold, Dayton, 3:32 p.m.

• Civil dispute, West Halbert Street, Ranchester, 3:47 p.m.

• Missing person, North Main Street, 4:30 p.m.

• Civil, Red Could Drive, Banner, 5:06 p.m.

• Lost property, West 13th Street, 6:18 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Paradise Park Road, 7:03 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Easy Street, Story, 7:32 p.m.

• Shots, McCormick Road, 8:36 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Highway 335, mile marker 9, 9:48 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Jeremy L. Grimes, 26, Sheridan, speeding, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Roger J. Mohns, 28, Sheridan, property destruction and defacing, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Dylan J. Weaver, 20, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 58

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 9