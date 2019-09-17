Whitney Days coming to SC Sept. 18-22

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College will host its second annual Whitney Days from Sept. 18 through Sept. 22, featuring more than 15 events.

The public is invited to attend several campus and athletic events at Sheridan College throughout the week, including a free block party from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 21 in the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome parking lot.

This event is free and will feature inflatable games, roving artists, music and food trucks.

Leah Barrett, vice president of student affairs, said the mission of Whitney Days is to educate Sheridan College students, staff and the residents of Sheridan County about Whitney’s legacy and celebrate his positive impact on higher education.

“It is important that we learn about the man whose incredible generosity and vision has made so much possible here at Sheridan College and take the time to celebrate,” Barrett said. “We’ll host a combination of informative, educational and fun events that incorporate service learning and civic engagement, which were central to Whitney’s life.”

Sheridan College students have and will always benefit from Whitney’s vision and generosity. Whitney Benefits, the foundation built from Whitney’s estate, has been instrumental in the success of Sheridan College. Over the last decade alone, Whitney Benefits has contributed $72.5 million in support of Sheridan College.

Whitney Days events open to the public include:

Thursday, Sept. 19

7:30-9 a.m. | Coffee with the President | Whitney Atrium

4-9 p.m. | Sheridan Chamber of Commerce Third Thursday Street Festival | Downtown Sheridan

Friday, Sept. 20

1 p.m. | SC Generals soccer vs. Trinidad State College | Maier Soccer Field

3:30 p.m. | SC Lady Generals soccer vs. Trinidad State College | Maier Soccer Field

7 p.m. | Pat Hamilton Memorial Rodeo | Sheridan College AgriPark

Saturday, Sept. 21

11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. | Block party | Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome parking lot

(Inflatable games, music, food trucks, roving artists)

Noon | SC Lady Generals soccer vs. Otero Junior College | Maier Soccer Field

2:30 p.m. | SC Generals soccer vs. Otero Junior College | Maier Soccer Field

7 p.m. | Pat Hamilton Memorial Rodeo | Sheridan College AgriPark

Sunday, Sept. 22

10 a.m. | Pat Hamilton Memorial Rodeo | Sheridan College AgriPark

For information about student events and a full schedule, go towww.sheridan.edu/whitneydays.

The Hub to host fixed bus route public meetings Sept. 18

SHERIDAN — Public meetings about a new fixed bus route that Goose Creek Transit will begin operating in October will be held Sept. 18 at 9 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Hub on Smith at 211 Smith St.

The purpose of the meetings will be to introduce and share information about the new service.

The fixed route service area will extend from the north end of town to the Covey Run Apartments on the west side of town to Brundage Lane on the south end of town, with many stops in between.

Service will include a fixed route bus every hour between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

No advance reservations are necessary. People will simply need to be at one of the designated bus stops before the scheduled time and the driver will pull in to the stop.

When a rider approaches their destination, they will pull the stop request cord and the driver will pull into the next bus stop for departure.

Due to the nature of the funding from a Community Service Block Grant, this service will not require a fare. However, donations will be gratefully accepted.

Goose Creek Transit’s current door-to-door service with advanced reservations will not change.

Bjornlie to present wolverine lecture

SHERIDAN — A lecture on wolverine monitoring and conservation will be presented at Sheridan College Sept. 18 beginning at 7 p.m. in the Mars Agriculture Center. The speaker will be Nicole Bjornlie, a nongame mammal biologist overseeing nongame mammal management and inventory for Wyoming. Despite their popularity, wolverines are rarely seen and little is known about their status and distribution in Wyoming. The lecture is intended to help the public learn more about wolverine ecology, history in Wyoming and results of work conducted by western states to learn more about the secretive species.

The lecture is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Scott Newbold at 307-675-0770 or at snewbold@sheridan.edu.