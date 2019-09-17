SHERIDAN — A new Plein Air Showcase exhibition at SAGE Community Arts Fine Art Gallery, curated by Liz Howell and Linda Hartman, is currently showing through Oct. 9. The exhibit is sponsored in part by funding from the Wyoming Arts Council and AlphaGraphics.

The exhibition features 35 paintings by 22 SAGE artist members from throughout Wyoming. Mediums represented include oil, watercolor and pastel.

“The style of painting referred to as Plein Air Painting or en Plein Air, is basically the act of creating a painting in the open air,” said co-curator Linda Hartman.

“The plein air painter must work quickly, laying down strokes of color to capture not just the changing light but also the mood of the subject.”

Many of the paintings in the showcase were painted in and around the Sheridan area. A virtual catalogue of the show is available at www.artinsheridan.com/pleinair. All paintings in the showcase are available for purchase.

For additional information of the Plein Air Showcase exhibition, please contact SAGE Executive Director Kendra Heimbuck at director@sageart.org or administrative and marketing coordinator Sara Johnson at sageinfo@sageart.org or 307-674-1970.