• Join Corina Wenkus, faux/decorative painter of everything, as she leads a class to create pretty covers using paint, tissue paper or fabric. All supplies are included. Sign up by Sept. 23 for the class on Sept. 24 from 1-2:30 p.m. The suggested cost is $2 per person.

• Tour the Black Diamond Trail with the Sheridan Community Land Trust. The drive will travel through the physical remnants of the once vibrant mining communities of Kleenburn, Monarch and Kooi areas. An SCLT representative will be on board for the tour to narrate the historical values of the once vibrant communities. The event will take place Sept. 27 at 9 a.m. The suggested contribution is $5 per person.

• Mahjong is a game of skill, strategy, memory, calculation and chance. Come learn to play the tile-based game that was developed in China during the Qing dynasty. Those interested can join the fun Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at The Hub.

• A new music group with music educators Brenda Hodnett and Carol Kane will focus on interesting rhythmic songs from around the world using Djembe hand drums. All levels welcome. Drums will be provided. Come for one or all Mondays. The group will meet on Mondays through Nov. 25. The cost is $5 per class.

• Beginners and beyond are welcome to participate in a watercolors class with Gail Sidletsky. A list of supplies will be provided at time of sign up. Session one will take place Sept. 17 through Oct. 22. Session 2 will be Nov. 5 through Dec. 10. All classes will be Tuesdays from 10-11:30 a.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $25 per session for those registered with The Hub on Smith, all others are $35 per session.