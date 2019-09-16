Hawks open season with blowout wins

SHERIDAN — Sheridan’s new North American Tier 3 Hockey League team — the Sheridan Hawks — began its inaugural season on the road against the Butte Cobras in Butte, Montana, Friday and Saturday, winning both games by a wide margin.

The Hawks posted a shutout in the first game Friday night, 8-0. Alex Kesler started the scoring montage for the Hawks, assisted by Justin Schwartzmiller, just 1 minute, 28 seconds into the game. Other first period goals included a solo goal by Blake Billings, a goal by Logan Syrup assisted by Schwartzmiller and the final goal in the first period had Schwartzmiller finding the back of the net with the assist from Syrup.

In the second period, Trevor Timm was assisted by Kolten Wright and Jack Royer; Schwartzmiller scored with assists from Jonathan Teasdale and Kesler; and Billings scored with assists from Kesler and Wright.

Kamden Sengheiser scored the only goal in the third period with assists from Steven Delikat and Jack Royer.

Zach Hearn was in goal for the Hawks, saving all 20 shots that were sent his way. The Hawks took 87 shots.

The Hawks did not slow down their scoring efforts Saturday night, putting nine in the back of the net on 55 shots. Hearn saved 10 shots with two getting past him, giving the Hawks a 9-2 victory.

Scoring in the first period came from Teasdale, Billings and Schawrtzmiller.

In the second period Teasdale, Timm, Wright, Syrup and Delikat scored.

Timm had the only goal in the third period.

The Hawks will be home for the first time this season when they face the Bozeman Icedogs Sept. 20-21.

The game on Friday night is the NA3HL game of the week.

Sheridan harriers compete in Montana

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School cross-country runners participated in the Bozeman Invitational, competing against Montana with over 2,000 students, said head coach Art Baures in a message to The Sheridan Press.

The Broncs took third at the meet, finishing behind Missoula Hellgate and Bozeman, both teams are ranked in the top 50 nationally, Baures said. There were 173 competitors in the race.

“The Broncs had a successful race in placing third in a very tough and competitive meet,” Baures said.

“Both programs that placed ahead of us, Missoula Hellgate and Bozeman, are regionally ranked teams that have outstanding runners.”

Austin Aker finished 16th in the competition, followed by David Standish in 20th, Alex Garber in 23rd, Timothy Brown in 27th, Reese Charest in 37th and Blaine Johnson in 38th. Also competing for the Broncs were Wyatt Shaw and Tyrus Dotson.

“We did a good job of packing our top six together in the race,” Baures said. “We will continue to work on getting our top runners to the front of the pack in races like the Bozeman Invite. This will be key to our success in the upcoming meets including the postseason meets. Our guys ran well on tired legs and had good efforts in the race. The top three finish was one of our goals so it is nice to accomplish that at such a prestigious meet.”

The Lady Broncs also had a strong showing, placing fourth as a team behind Bozeman, Missoula Hellgate and Helena. Sheridan finished just 4 points ahead of fifth place Billings West.

“The Lady Broncs were fourth and that was a good finish considering that our returning All-Stater (Katie Turpin) was not 100% with a lingering sickness,” Baures said.

Turpin was the fifth runner for the Lady Broncs, finishing 51st overall. Ella Kessner cracked the top 10, finishing in ninth place. Other top finishers for the Lady Broncs included Sylvia Brown in 23rd, Kate Moran in 28th and Abby Newton in 39th. Other runners for the Lady Broncs were Sarah Gonda, Samantha Taylor and Danika Palmer.

“Ella Kessner was amazing as she moved up 11 spots in the last mile of the race including seven in the last 350 meters,” Baures said. “It was impressive and important because she moved our entire team up in places over the last part of the race. The other girls followed her and passed people throughout the race. The girls are starting to put together a good pack and should improve even more during the second half of the season. They, like the boys, ran impressively on tired legs.”

Sheridan hosts the Michelle Ludwig Invite next week at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Sept. 20.

Sheridan swimming goes 2-2 in Cheyenne

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School’s girls swim team had multiple duals in Cheyenne on Saturday, defeating Thunder Basin and Natrona County high schools and losing to Rock Springs High School and Cheyenne South High School. Sheridan had multiple individuals finish in the top five.

Libby Green, Abigail Walton, Marley Graham and Dana Weatherby finished fifth in the 200-yard medley relay.

Isabel Cleland finished fourth in the 200-yard free.

Green finished third in the 50-yard free.

Maggie Moseley finished second in the 1-meter diving.

Jaylynn Morgan finished second and Green finished fifth in the 100-yard fly.

Cleland finished fourth in the 100-yard fly.

In the 500-yard free, Morgan finished in third.

Cleland, Green, Morgan and Sydney Black won the 200-yard free relay. Abigail Walton, Lilly Mountain, Graham and Alexa Rambur finished fourth in the event.

Walton finished in third in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Morgan, Cleland, Weatherby and Black finished in fourth in the 400-yard free relay.

Sheridan College soccer splits weekend matches

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College soccer played against Laramie County Community College on Friday.

For the Generals, it was a rematch of last year’s conference championship. The Generals lost 2-1 with Garrett Cole scoring for Sheridan during the first half.

The Lady Generals lost to LCCC 6-1. Scoring for SC was Casey Wassum in the first half.

On Saturday, SC traveled to Rock Springs to take on Western Wyoming Community College where both teams walked away with a victory.

The Lady Generals won 2-1, scoring a goal in each half. Chezney Mamalis scored in the first half off an assist from Eyker Millan. The score was tied 1-1 at halftime. Wassum scored in the second half, with an assist from Sierrah Esson.

The Generals won 1-0 with the only goal coming in the first half of the game by Bryce Taylor.

SC is back at home Sept. 20-21 against Trinidad State Junior College.

The Generals are now 1-2-1 on the season and the Lady Generals are 3-3 on the season.

SC volleyball finishes 0-2

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College volleyball completed the Pizza Hut Invitational on Saturday in Sterling, Colorado, losing the final two matches.

The Lady Generals faced New Mexico Junior College to start the day, winning the first set 25-20. SC dropped the next three sets, 25-21, 25-15, 25-13, to lose the match 3-1.

SC played five sets in the second match, losing 3-2 against North Platte Community College, 19-25, 29-27, 25-27, 25-23, 15-12.

The Lady Generals have one last tournament Sept. 20-21 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, before starting conference play Sept. 27.

Tongue River golf preview state course

DAYTON — Tongue River High School golfers got a chance to preview the state course on Saturday in Lusk.

The Lady Eagles won the competition and the Eagles finished in fourth.

Top individual performances included Sadie Koltiska in third, Taylor Mudd in fourth and Madi Miller in 10th.

TR cross-country competes in Afton

DAYTON — The Tongue River High School cross-country team traveled to Afton for a preview of the state cross-country course that will be used Oct. 26.

“The elevation of 6,300 feet, combined with some challenging hills and terrain changes make the new home of the state meet quite a race,” head coach Tim Maze told The Press in an email. “We were really proud of the toughness the whole team showed.”

The Eagles finished in ninth place out of 24 teams of all classifications. Wyatt Ostler set the pace for the Eagles finishing in 16th place followed by Jett Walker in 49th.

“The Eagles finished as the top 2A team at the meet and ahead of 10 of the 3A and 4A teams,” Maze said. “Wyatt Ostler and Jett Walker were the top finishers for the Eagles, finishing 16th and 49th respectively. Al Spotted, Jason Barron and Cooper Vollmer are also working into racing shape and are pushing the whole team to improve.”

The Lady Eagles took two girls to run, not enough to have a team. Chloe Wilson finished in 88th and Liz Heser finished in 91st.

Tongue River will compete in Sheridan next, at the Michelle Ludwig Invitational Sept. 21.

Big Horn Golf finishes second in Lusk

BIG HORN — After a rough day of golf on Friday in Glenrock, the Big Horn High School boys golf team came away with a second place finish just seven strokes behind Thermopolis and 19 strokes ahead of third place Wright.

Hayden Tellez and Dalton Nelson tied for sixth place with an 89. Toby Schons turned in a 90, a career best. Garrett Baker also turned in a career low with a 92, good enough for 10th place.

Head coach Lamont Clabaugh told The Sheridan Press in a message the Rams have three days of practice to work on the short game and fine tune their game plan for Friday and Saturday when the teams will return to Lusk to compete for a state championship.