SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School tennis played its last home dual of the season against Powell Friday afternoon. The Lady Broncs won 4-1, only losing in the No. 3 doubles match. Both Broncs singles teams won and the three doubles teams took all matches to the third set before losing. The Broncs lost to Powell 3-2.

SHS tennis head coach Bob Faurot said he was pleased that all of the singles were able to win their matches. Julia Kutz won the No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-0 and Ella Laird won No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-4.

In the doubles matches, No. 1 doubles Tori Pearce and Steph Gonda won 6-1, 7-6 while No. 2 doubles Aspen Mulkuch and Sydni Bilyeu won 6-4, 6-2.

No. 3 doubles Sam Dillon and Laurin Jensen lost 7-5, 6-1.

Farout said the girls played well and he was happy with what he saw from Laird and Kutz.

Reed Rabon battled hard in the boys No. 2 doubles match, finding the weakness in his opponent to get the win. Rabon won his match 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Ethan Kutz was the only other Bronc able to come away with a victory, winning the boys No. 1 singles 6-4, 6-4.

The doubles teams each won a set but could not earn victories.

Farout said he was happy the doubles competed hard. While a victory would have been nice, his focus is always on the state tournament at the end of the year.

The Broncs and Lady Broncs concluded the season in Gillette against Thunder Basin and Campbell County high schools, winning both matches. The Broncs won 3-2 and the girls won 4-1 in each match.

Julia Kutz won the match against Thunder Basin by default due to an injury of her opponent. The second match against Campbell County she lost 6-2, 6-2.

Laird won both matches 6-0, 6-0, against Thunder Basin and 6-2, 6-1 against Campbell County.

Pearce and Gonda split their matches on the day, losing to Thunder Basin 7-5, 6-1 and defeating Campbell County 6-2, 7-5.

Mulkuch and Bilyeu won both matches in No. 2 doubles play 7-5, 6-1 and 6-0, 6-2.

Dillon and Jensen also won both matches 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (11-9), and 6-0, 6-2.

For the Broncs, Ethan Kutz was the only player to come away with the win, winning 6-1, 6-1 against Thunder Basin and 6-2, 6-2 against Campbell County.

Rabon won his first match 6-4, 6-4 and lost the second match 6-2, 7-5.

Kevin Woodrow and Cameron Springsteen won the first match 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 and lost the second match 6-2, 6-2.

Tomy Phillips and Jarett Hoy started the day with a loss 6-3, 6-4 and rebounded with a win 6-1, 6-2.

Jake Woodrow and Luke Lawson lost 7-5, 2-6, 1-6 and won 6-0, 6-2.

Tennis will head to the conference meet hosted by Kelly Walsh High School Sept. 20-21 in Casper.