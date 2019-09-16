SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 1:49 a.m.

• Iguana in a tree, 900 block South Main Street, 6:27 p.m.

Saturday

• Carbon monoxide alarm, 2100 block Pheasant Draw Road, 8:08 a.m.

• CO alarm, 1400 block Parker Avenue, 3:26 p.m.

Sunday

• Activated fire alarm, 50 block Whitney Way, 10:38 a.m.

• RMA assist, 600 block Canby Street, 4:26 p.m.

• Motor vehicle accident, Brundage Lane and Sugarland Drive, 8:11 p.m.

• RMA assist, 600 block Dunnuck Street, 11:14 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Saturday

• Grass fire, 418 Meade Creek, 12:31 p.m.

Sunday

• RMA assist, Interstate 90 westbound, mile marker 18, 4:45 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Friday

• Medical, Brock Avenue, 1:56 a.m.

• Medical West 12th Street, 4:14 a.m.

• Standby, Chris LeDoux Way, 7:56 a.m.

• Trauma, Blue Sky Court, 10:14 a.m.

• Medical, Loucks Street, 12:49 p.m.

• Standby, Chris LeDoux Way, 1:48 p.m.

• Medical, South Sheridan Avenue, 4:29 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 7:27 p.m.

• Trauma, West Brundage Lane, 9:31 p.m.

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, Strahan Parkway, 1:47 a.m.

• Medical, Highway 14, 6:47 a.m.

• Trauma, West Sixth Street, 9:11 a.m.

• Trauma, Country Club Lane, 10:29 a.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 12:05 p.m.

• Assist, West 13th Street, 1:08 p.m.

• Standby, Long Drive, 6:39 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 6 a.m.

• Medical Laclede Street, 7:26 a.m.

• Standby, Chris LeDoux Way, 7:50 a.m.

• Trauma, Sugarland Drive, 9:43 a.m.

• Standby, Chris LeDoux Way, 1:44 p.m.

• Trauma, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:21 p.m.

• Medical, West 11th Street, 3:53 p.m.

• Medical, Canby Street, 4:23 p.m.

• Medical, Interstate 90, 4:41 p.m.

• Medical, Lewis Street, 4:48 p.m.

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 5:28 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Lane, 5:46 p.m.

• Trauma, Blue Sky Court, 7:26 p.m.

• Medical, North Jefferson Street, 7:43 p.m.

• Trauma, West Brundage Lane, 8:10 p.m.

• Medical, Dunnuck Street, 11:13 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• ADMISSION — Alyssa Perez, Sheridan

Thursday

• ADMISSION — Apollo Perez, Sheridan

Sunday

• DISMISSALS — Alyssa Perez, Sheridan; Apollo Perez, Sheridan

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Medical, Strahan Parkway, 1:46 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Cottonwood Avenue, 5:15 a.m.

• Animal found, Long Drive, 7:27 a.m.

• Shots, Sheri Lane, 7:41 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, East Street, 8:31 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, South Main Street, 8:33 a.m.

• Fire drill, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:48 a.m.

• Civil standby, East Fifth Avenue, 9:26 a.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 9:46 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, South Avenue, 9:48 a.m.

• Fraud, North Main Street, 9:50 a.m.

• Accident delayed, East Brundage Lane, 10:34 a.m.

• Damaged property, West Fifth Street, 10:59 a.m.

• Animal found, West 11th Street, 11:10 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 11:53 a.m.

• Animal injured, Val Vista Street, 12:20 p.m.

• Fraud, West Fifth Street, 12:30 p.m.

• Domestic, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:39 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Main Street, 1:11 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:22 p.m.

• Dog at large, Emerson Street, 2:03 p.m.

• Lost property, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:19 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:43 p.m.

• Accident, Long Drive, 3:43 p.m.

• Child abuse cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:46 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Illinois Street, 3:56 p.m.

• Barking dog, East Fourth Avenue, 4:49 p.m.

• Mental subject, Coffeen Avenue, 5:05 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Grinnell Plaza, 5:57 p.m.

• Suspicious person, East Brundage Lane, 5:58 p.m.

• Accident, East Brundage Lane, 6:28 p.m.

• Dog at large, Warren Avenue, 7:25 p.m.

• Warrant service, West 12th Street, 8:05 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sumner Street, 8:06 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 9:12 p.m.

• Welfare check, Airport Road, 9:30 p.m.

• Welfare check, West Fifth Street, 11:22 p.m.

Saturday

• Bar check, North Main Street, 12:12 a.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 12:55 a.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 1:09 a.m.

• Runaway, West Fifth Street, 9 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Coffeen Avenue, 9:58 a.m.

• Open container, Chris Ledoux Way, 10:07 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Street, 10:56 a.m.

• Animal found, East Ridge Road, 11:41 a.m.

• Animal injured, Avoca Place, 11:48 a.m.

• Barking dog, East Burkitt Street, 12:11 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Avoca Avenue, 1:31 p.m.

• Barking dog, Exeter Avenue, 1:47 p.m.

• Parking complaint, East Eighth Street, 1:52 p.m.

• Dog at large, Park Street, 2:09 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 2:10 p.m.

• Domestic, Omarr Avenue, 2:31 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, East Colorado Street, 2:57 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Fourth Avenue, 4:10 p.m.

• Careless driver, no location reported, 4:32 p.m.

• Animal found, North Main Street, 5:25 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Illinois Street, 6:09 p.m.

• Open door, Riverside Street, 6:11 p.m.

• Vandalism cold, East Avenue, 7:26 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 7:51 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 8:09 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, North Main Street, 8:48 p.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 9:01 p.m.

• Burglar alarm, South Main Street, 9:17 p.m.

• Domestic, West Brundage Street, 9:18 p.m.

Sunday

• Suspicious circumstance, Absaraka Street, 12:19 a.m.

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 12:29 a.m.

• DUI, South Brooks Street, 1:05 a.m.

• Noise complaint, Val Vista Street, 5:30 a.m.

• Domestic, Long Drive

• Abandoned vehicle, East Ninth Street, 8:53 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Harrison Street, 9:17 a.m.

• Welfare check, Fort Road, 9:30 a.m.

• Cat violation, East Burkitt Street, 10:15 a.m.

• Assist SCSO, Yonkee Avenue, 12:05 p.m.

• Noise complaint, West 14th Street, 1:56 p.m.

• Animal incident, Kroe Lane, 2:39 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 2:44 p.m.

• Accident with injury, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:18 p.m.

• Minor in possession, no location reported, 3:20 p.m.

• Medical, Lewis Street, 4:48 p.m.

• Accident with injury, East Drive, 8:07 p.m.

• Noise complaint, North Main Street, 9:42 p.m.

• Dispute all others, North Main Street, 9:59 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Avoca Avenue, 10:14 p.m.

• Public intoxication, North Main Street, 10:38

• Reckless driver, North Main Street, 10:51 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Livestock loose, Highway 87, 7:57 a.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 9:55 a.m.

• Livestock loose, West 17th Street, 10:36 a.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 6:14 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Big Goose Road, 6:33 p.m.

Saturday

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 87, mile marker 30, 2:38 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, River Rock Road, 3:11 a.m.

• Stolen vehicle cold, Highway 14 eastbound, 9:22 a.m.

• Warrant service, West Fifth Street, 3:33 p.m.

• Motorist assist, East Brundage Lane, 4:38 p.m.

• Civil standby, Coffeen Avenue, 5:27 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Wild Horse Road, Arvada, 5:33 p.m.

• Animal incident, Main Street, Big Horn, 5:46 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Red Grade Road, mile post five, 6:20 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Johnson Street, Big Horn, 6:55 p.m.

• Warrant service, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 7:17 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Paradise Park Road, 7:31 p.m.

• Assist agency, North Main Street, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday

• Verbal domestic, Broadway Avenue, Dayton, 10:22 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Coffeen Avenue, 10:24 a.m.

• Accident, Paradise Park Road, 11:20 a.m.

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 339, Ranchester, 11:33 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Yonkee Avenue, 12:02 p.m.

• Trespassing, West 11th Street, 3:45 p.m.

• Domestic, Highway 345, mile marker 2, Parkman, 7:51 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Laura L. Dixon, 30, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Cody H. Miech, 22, Sheridan, criminal trespass, battery, custody on warrant or incident, interference with officer, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Stormy A. Redman, 32, Sheridan, bond revocation, district court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Charles A. Finley, 55, Banner, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SCSO

• Phillip A. McCallister, 22, Big Horn, DWUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Luke D. Stroud, 28, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Roger B. Tyler, 41, Sheridan, custody on warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Sunday

• Ashley M. Gayon, 20, Spangle, Washington, possession of marijuana, use/under the influence of drugs, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Phil C. Knife, 33, Dupree, South Dakota, DWUI, failure to obey traffic device, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Tiarra M. Lone Bear, 18, Glendive, Montana, driving while under suspension, reckless driving, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Jeffery C. Weeks, 63, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Christopher F. Weir, 46, Casper, custody or warrant or incident, false imprisonment, circuit court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 64

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 5

Number of releases for the previous day: 1