TRHS and BHHS golfers power through wind

DAYTON — Tongue River High School golfers competed in a tournament in Glenrock on Friday.

“It was a tough, windy course but they made it through as they prepare for state next weekend,” coach Karla Hill said in a message to The Sheridan Press.

TR boys placed second overall and girls placed third. TR golfer Nick Summers shot a 75 for second place, Sadie Koltiska shot 120 for 9th place and Madi Miller shot a 123 for tenth place.

SHS swimmers take top spots

SHERIDAN — The Lady Broncs competed at a meet at Cheyenne Central on Friday, with the team winning two and losing one in dual meet scores. The girls’ 200-yard medley relay team came in third and the 200-yard freestyle relay teams took fourth, seventh and eleventh.

Dana Weatherby came in sixth in the 200-yard freestyle and Jaylynn Morgan placed second in the 200-yard IM. Isabel Cleland took fourth in the 50-yard freestyle, Abigail Walton took sixth and Libby Green took seventh. Alicia Thoney took fifth in diving and Maggie Moseley took sixth.

Cleland placed third in the 100-yard freestyle while Weatherby took seventh, Alexa Rambur took eighth and Lily Mountain took ninth.

Morgan placed fifth in the 100-yard backstroke and Rambur took fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke. The 400-yard freestyle relay team finished second.

BHHS golfers struggle in Lusk

BIG HORN — Big Horn High School boys struggled on a new course in a tournament in Glenrock on Friday, head coach Lamont Clabaugh said.

“We didn’t perform up to our abilities and it showed in the scores at the end of the day,” Clabaugh said.

Dalton Nelson finished sixth. Katie Carter and Rachel Bishop improved their scores and tied for fifth and sixth.

Saturday, the team will have a chance to look at the course they will play at state.

“[We] have some mental work to do in order to get back in shape for state,” Clabaugh said in a message to The Sheridan Press.

TR volleyball moving in right direction

DAYTON — Tongue River volleyball will likely end up second in the pool after pool play at the Big Horn invitational, head coach Janelle Manore said. The team beat Moorcroft in both sets, lost to Wind River in both sets and split a win and loss against Glenrock.

“The girls are playing well and I’m excited about the direction we are headed,” Manore said in a message to The Sheridan Press.

SHS volleyball loses in Natrona

SHERIDAN — Lady Broncs lost in Natrona 1-3 on Friday. The team played competitively but not consistently, head coach Eric Frey said in a message to The Sheridan Press.

Lady Generals volleyball hobbled by injuries

SHERIDAN — The Lady Generals lost 3-0 to Highland Community College and Western Nebraska Community College at the 36th Annual Pizza Hut Invitational in Sterling, Colorado on Friday.

“We actually played well but are a bit hobbled by injury and these teams are playing at a high level,” head coach Casey Quiggle said in a message to The Sheridan Press.

SHS golfers battle wind, make every shot count

SHERIDAN — Head coach Kaelee Saner said SHS golfers competed well in a Casper Invitational tournament Thursday and Friday. Sheridan finished with a total score of 670. The girls moved up one place and took third. Samantha Spielman won a share of the individual title, scoring a 168 over both days.

The team battled wind during both days of the tournament but worked hard to make every shot count, Saner said.

“I am very proud of all the boys and girls and the decisions they are making,” Saner said. “They have grown so much this season.”