SHERIDAN — Big Horn cross country hosted a tournament at Powder River Golf Course Friday.

The course was great practice for the upcoming state meet, Big Horn head coach Art Orr said. The change in elevation mimics how the state course is set up in Afton.

Big Horn had five runners compete in the race. The top finisher for the boys’ team was JB Brogden who finished eighth in the competition with a time of 20:03 on the 5K course.

Finishing in 14th place was Noah Harvey, with a time of 20:59, and rounding out the Rams was Cameron Tift with a time of 22:05.

The Lady Rams had two runners compete in the race. Elizabeth Foley finished 21st with a time of 27:33 and finishing in 40th place was Rowan Kelly, with a time of 34:46.

The course the runners followed had multiple inclines and declines, testing the runners.

Foley said she can improve her time, she just needs to get past a mental block during the third mile at the end of the race. Foley said the course is difficult because the incline changes forces runners to change their strides and the uphill portions get to everyone. Foley uses a lot of positive self-talk to help her get up the hills.

Brogden said when he is faced with the hills, he just blocks everything out and powers through until he reaches the top. Brogden has been fighting through some injuries this season.

The state meet for cross country will take place Oct. 26 in Afton.