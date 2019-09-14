SHERIDAN — The Big Horn Rams defeated the Greybull Buffs 55-0 in their home opener Friday, Sept. 13.

Big Horn dominance began early Friday night with a touchdown run from Carson Bates on the kickoff. The Rams ran it in to convert for two.

The Rams defense allowed only two Greybull possessions before an interception by Quinn McCafferty.

McCafferty then led the Rams to the two yard line before Greybull recovered a fumble.

Greybull had another quick two play possession before the Rams picked up another two points after Kyler Osler tackled the Greybull ball carrier into the end zone for a safety.

On the next kickoff, the ball bounced off the ground and a Buffs helmet before it was caught by Big Horn’s Ethan Weiss.

The next drive ended with a run to the end zone by Will Pelissier, bringing the score to 17-0 after the extra point from freshman Cooper Garber.

The Rams scored again with a 12-yard pass from McCafferty to Pelissier. The Rams took a 24-0 lead after the kick.

A pick by Pellisier on a long third down put the Rams back on offense at their own 40-yard line. The drive ended with a run by Pelissier for his third touchdown of the first quarter. Another good Garber kick brought the lead to 31-0.

Two runs by Carson Bates, a Greybull facemask, a run by Pelissier, and a quick 10-yard pass to Ayden Phillips brought the Rams to 38 to end the first quarter.

The second quarter saw another brief Greybull possession. A run by Jax Zimmer came just short of a touchdown. A run by Pelissier brought it in for his fourth touchdown of the game and a 45-0 lead.

The Big Horn defense knocked Greybull back to their own six-yard line from the 30, forcing a punt.

A Big Horn fumble put the Buffs on offense at their own 20 for another brief possession.

Pelissier again intercepted a Greybull throw, this one at midfield. The drive ended with another Pelissier touchdown run to break 50 points in the first half. A Garber kick made it 52-0 with just under two minutes left in the half.

A quick Rams drive toward the goal ended with a Garber field goal, bringing the score to 55-0.

A 47-yard field goal attempt by Garber came up short, but stops by sophomore Sean Walker and a third down interception by Bryce Morris kept Greybull’s possessions short as well.

While he finished the night with five touchdowns to his name, Pelissier credited solid blocking and the coaches’ preparation for the win.

“The whole team looked good, getting some big blocks up front,” Pelissier said. “Our coaches just did a great job preparing us, and that’ll carry over in the rest of the season.”

Coach Kirk McLaughlin said he was pleased with the intensity the team maintained.

“When they took that open kickoff to the house I knew we had the energy to get it done tonight and we kept executing,” he said.

McLaughlin was happy with how the junior varsity players looked throughout the second half.

“I’m especially happy with the way the JV kids competed,” he said. “They stepped up and got some turnovers and even got three points on the board.”

Next week the Rams face the Wright Panthers at home for their first conference game at 7p.m. next Friday Sept. 20.