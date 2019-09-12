SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Activated fire alarm, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 7:14 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 7:26 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• Medical, 1200 block Parkview Street, 3:44 a.m.

• Trauma, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 6:56 a.m.

• Trauma, 50 block Davis Tee Street, 7:01 a.m.

• Medical, 1900 block West Fifth Street, 8:08 a.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 11:04 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:16 p.m.

• Trauma, 200 block Smith Street, 3:26 p.m.

• Medical, 1900 block West Fifth Street, 4:14 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 4:46 p.m.

• Trauma, 600 block Mountain Shadow Street, 5:17 p.m.

• Trauma, Brundage Lane and Coffeen Avenue, 5:59 p.m.

• Medical, 300 block West Alger Street, 6:28 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block Dunnuck Avenue, 10:57 p.m.

Tuesday

• Medical, 1800 block Bighorn Avenue, 9:55 a.m.

• Trauma, 200 block Smith Street, 12:05 p.m.

• Trauma, Interstate 90, mile marker 554, 1:58 p.m.

• Medical, 400 block Falcon Ridge Drive, 5:26 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 5:51 p.m.

• Football standby, 11th Street and Dana Street, 5:52 p.m.

• Medical, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 9:21 p.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 11:04 p.m.

Wednesday

• Trauma, West Fifth Street and Delphi Street, 8:11 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:39 p.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 1:08 p.m.

• Medical, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 7:26 p.m.

• Medical, 2200 block West Fifth Street, 11:30 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• ADMISSIONS — Riley Talmadge, Sheridan; Everett Talmadge, Sheridan

Tuesday

• ADMISSIONS — Tia Schmidt, Sheridan; Brayden Schmidt, Sheridan

Wednesday

• DISMISSALS — Riley Talmadge, Sheridan; Everett Talmadge, Sheridan; Tia Schmidt, Sheridan; Brayden Schmidt, Sheridan

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Curfew violation, Whittier Street, 1:21 a.m.

• DUI, North Main Street, 2:18 a.m.

• Barking dog, Kurtz Drive, 5:47 a.m.

• Animal injured, Coffeen Avenue, 7:08 a.m.

• Accident, Fifth Street, 7:59 a.m.

• Civil dispute, Warren Avenue, 8:54 a.m.

• Found property, Sumner Street, 9:32 a.m.

• Fire drill, East Woodland Park, 9:34 a.m.

• DUI citizen report, College Meadow Drive, 9:03 a.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 10:23 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 10:29 a.m.

• Mental subject, Lewis Street, 10:43 a.m.

• Accident, Hill Pond Drive, 10:55 a.m.

• Domestic, East Fifth Avenue, 11:41 a.m.

• Mental subject, Coffeen Avenue, 12:07 p.m.

• Domestic, West Brundage Street, 12:46 p.m.

• Dog at large, Clarendon Avenue, 1:57 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Yonkee Avenue, 1:56 p.m.

• Accident, Dow Street, 2:13 p.m.

• Fraud, North Gould Street, 2:46 p.m.

• Welfare check, Laclede Street, 3:10 p.m.

• Theft cold, South Sheridan Avenue, 3:11 p.m.

• Welfare check, Illinois Street, 4:09 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:20 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:21 p.m.

• Harassment, West 12th Street, 4:21 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 5 p.m.

• Threat, Terra Avenue, 6:23 p.m.

• Shoplifting, Coffeen Avenue, 7:35 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Marion Street, 8 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, East Fifth Street, 8:30 p.m.

• Welfare check, Coffeen Avenue, 8:54 p.m.

• Mental subject, Avoca Place, 9:30 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 11:26 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Assist Wyoming Highway Patrol, Highway 345, Parkman, 7:03 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Highway 14 and River Road, Dayton, 9:02 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Red Fox Drive, 1:14 p.m.

• Welfare check, Cottonwood Lane, Banner, 1:45 p.m.

• Found property, Highway 14, 4:34 p.m.

• Assist agency, Big Horn Avenue, 6:32 p.m.

• DUI citizen report, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 7, Parkman, 10:40 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Cynthia M. Mason, 27, Sheridan, battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Kirby Y. Moccasin, 26, Garyowen, Montana, speeding in construction zone, compulsory auto insurance, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• John M. Parks, 40, Sheridan, stalking, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Anthony A. Pretty On Top, 34, Billings, Montana, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 62

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 1