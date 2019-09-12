Citizens encouraged to participate in Out of the Darkness Walk Sept. 14

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Out of the Darkness Walk will take place Sept. 14 at Whitney Commons. Check in will be 10 a.m. and the walk will begin at noon.

The walk is to fight suicide and is sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Those participating in the walk help raise awareness and funds that allow AFSP to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy and support survivors of suicide loss.

Participants can register for the walk at www.afsp.org/sheridancounty. For more information, email rebecca.odell9@gmail.com or call 307-751-8535.

Creators to sell goods at Born in a Barn Sept. 13-14

SHERIDAN — The eighth annual Born in a Barn creative sale is Sept. 13-14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Born in a Barn was created to support repurposing, refurbishing and refreshing all kinds of junk and handcrafted goods. This year’s event will feature new vendors, live music, food court, beer garden and plenty of parking.

Cost is $5 per person with children 12 and younger free. For more information, visit its website at www.borninabarnwyo.com.

Born in a Barn will also sponsor two after-hours jam sessions at Luminous Brewhouse and No Name Bar Sept. 13 from 7-9 p.m. Live music at Luminous will be provided by Adrian Brannan, Buckaroo Girl, with Justin Beasley while Tris Munsick and Kalyn Beasley will be performing at No Name Bar.

The Hub to host retirement party for Montano

SHERIDAN — There will an open house for Stella Montano Sept. 13 from 2-4 p.m. at The Hub on Smith cafe. The event will be held to celebrate her retirement and honor her 13 years of service as the family caregiver at The Hub.

As an employee and leader in the community, Montano has provided critical services to family caregivers needing support, assistance and connections to community resources. She has helped people navigate through difficult and challenging situations with care and compassion.

Montano has received numerous awards for her service including the Council of Social Agency, Human Services Person of the Year Award and the Sheridan Chamber of Commerce Spirit of Sheridan Award. The open house in her honor is free and open to the public and will be held at The Hub on Smith at 211 Smith St.