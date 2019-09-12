SHERIDAN — Three award-winning authors, Elissa Schappell, Ian Bassingthwaighte and Ling Ma will give a combined reading at Sheridan College on Sept. 19 from 7-8 p.m. at Whitney Academic Center W153. A discussion and book signing will follow. The event, which is co-hosted by Sheridan College and the Ucross Foundation, is free and open to the public as part of the statewide “Explore Hemingway” series.

Schappell, Bassingthwaighte and Ma share the distinguished recognition of having been named finalists for the PEN/Hemingway Award for Debut Novel in the years 2001, 2018 and 2019, respectively. Ucross has partnered with the PEN/Hemingway Award — founded by Mary Hemingway, wife of Ernest Hemingway — since 1995 and invites the award winner, two runners-up and two honorable mentions for one-month residencies at Ucross. The award is administered by PEN America. The three writers will all be in residence at Ucross during the month of September.

This special literary evening will be moderated by Sarah Sinclair, dean of instruction and academic Services at Sheridan College. Sinclair has led multiple “Explore Hemingway” reading events with writers including Lisa Ko and Yaa Gyasi, as well as a recent discussion with award-winning writer Elizabeth Gilbert (also a Ucross alum) during The Sheridan Press’s 2019 FAB Women’s Conference.