SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center opens its 30th anniversary season with accomplished pianist Dominic Cheli Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Winner of the 2017 Music Academy of the West Concerto Competition, Cheli enjoys a rapidly advancing career, including his Walt Disney Concert Hall debut with legendary conductor Valery Gergiev, his Carnegie Hall recital debut and upcoming CDs on the Naxos label.

A native of St. Louis, Cheli has performed with the Metropolitan Orchestra of St. Louis, as well as orchestras all across the country and abroad including the DuPage Symphony, Columbus Symphony, Princeton Symphony, Colburn Orchestra, Virginia Symphony, Nordwestdeutsche Philharmonie (Germany) and the Great Falls Symphony.

He has worked with conductors such as Valery Gergiev, Markus Huber, Rossen Milanov, Arthur Fagen, Matthew Aucoin and many others. Dominic recently debuted at several major festivals across the U.S. including the Ravinia Festival, Mostly Mozart Festival and the Virginia Arts Festival.

Tickets are $19 for adults, $17 for seniors, $12.50 for students and are available at www.wyotheater.com or the WYO Theater box office.