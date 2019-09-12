SHERIDAN — Tidbit is returning to Saturdays beginning Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. at the Sheridan County Historical Society and Museum. During this session, participants will be learning about the history of music in the Sheridan area and will create fall wind chimes.

This event is appropriate for children ages 4-10. To ensure that enough materials are available, parents and grandparents should pre-register children by calling the museum at 307-675-1150.

Tidbit Saturday is free and open to the public and is sponsored by the Sheridan County Historical Society and Museum.

For further information, please call Executive Director Mikayla Larrow at 307-675-1150.