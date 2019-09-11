SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School tennis took on Cody Tuesday afternoon in a dual. The Broncs won 4-1, improving to 5-3 on the season. The Lady Broncs suffered their first loss of the season, losing 3-2 and are now 7-1 on the season.

Both singles players for the Broncs won along with the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles.

Ethan Kutz won the No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0 and Reed Rabon won No. 2 singles 6-2, 7-5. Rabon used strong play close to the net to earn the victory. He wants to play close to the net and be aggressive to help him prepare for the tough opponents coming up at the conference and state tournaments.

It took three sets for Kevin Woodrow and Cameron Springsteen to take down Cody’s No. 1 doubles team, losing the first set 6-1 and winning the next two 6-2, 6-2.

Woodrow said after losing the first set, he and Springsteen talked, knowing the key to winning the final two sets was being more consistent. The duo also made sure to keep the ball away from Cody’s man playing at the net, hitting deeper shots when they could.

Woodrow said during the set, he and Springsteen will make sure to keep each other positive, congratulating each other when they score and supporting each other after a bad shot.

No. 3 doubles Jake Woodrow and Luke Lawson won their match in three sets, 6-4, losing 6-4, 6-4.

The Lady Broncs had victories from both singles players, but all three doubles teams lost. Julia Kutz beat Cody’s No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-2 and Ella Laird needed three sets to win No. 2 singles, losing the first set 6-2 and winning the other sets 7-5, 6-2.

Head coach Robert Faurot said Cody’s girls team was also undefeated entering the match and these were the first sets anyone on the Cody team lost this season.

Sheridan girls played close games in doubles, with the No. 2 doubles team Aspen Malkuch and Sydni Bilyeu fighting all three sets, losing the first set 7-6, winning the second set 6-3 and losing the third set 6-4.

Faurot was happy both singles won, knowing in the state tournament that is where the most points can be won, giving the Lady Broncs a better chance at winning the state title.

The Broncs picked up a good win against Cody, Faurot said. Sheridan has three more duals left in the season, one at home against Powell Friday for senior recognition night and two on the road against Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools in Gillette Saturday.

On Sept. 20, tennis heads to Kelly Walsh High School to compete in the conference meet, with teams looking to qualify for state.

For the Broncs and Lady Broncs, Faurot said there is a battle in the No. 3 doubles spots, knowing he has to make the decision by Friday to give the teams time to play together before the conference and state tournaments.