SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Odor investigation, 300 block Wyoming Avenue, 2:48 p.m.

• Odor investigation, 800 block Broadway Street, 4:53 p.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1600 block Coffeen Avenue, 9:22 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Animal welfare, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:10 a.m.

• Theft cold, Sheridan area, 7:46 a.m.

• Dog at large, Heights Terrace, 7:53 a.m.

• Dog at large, West Fifth Street, 8:03 a.m.

• Careless driver, Long Drive, 8:13 a.m.

• Lost property, Coffeen Avenue, 8:21 a.m.

• Damaged property, North Main Street, 8:37 a.m.

• Fire drill, Hill Pond Drive, 8:47 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:08 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:40 a.m.

• Damaged property, Kroe Lane, 9:35 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, North Gould Street, 10:41 a.m.

• Lost property, Meridian Street, 10:54 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, West Fifth Street, 10:46 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Sumner Street, 11 a.m.

• Dog at large, Gould Street, 11:09 a.m.

• Dog at large, Sumner Street, 11:30 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Mydland Road, 11:21 a.m.

• Theft cold, North Custer Street, 12:14 p.m.

• Accident, Mydland Road, 12:14 p.m.

• Cat violation, Avoca Avenue, 11:51 a.m.

• Minor in possession, Long Drive, 12:47 p.m.

• Dog at large, Heald Street, 2:37 p.m.

• Hit and run, Coffeen Avenue, 3:11 p.m.

• Parking complaint, North Main Street, 5:18 p.m.

• Accident delayed, East Ridge Road, 5:34 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 5:45 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 6:08 p.m.

• Found property, Big Horn Avenue, 6:09 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 7:29 p.m.

• Animal incident, Loucks Street, 9:20 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:44 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:59 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:59 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:59 p.m.

• Suspicious person, 12th Street, 11:42 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Minor in possession, Highway 15 westbound, Dayton, 7:43 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Interstate 90 eastbound, mile marker 21, 9:11 a.m.

• Assist agency, West 13th Street, 10:36 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Home Ranch Circle, 3:25 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Soldier Creek Road and Keystone Road, 4:34 p.m.

• Accident, Park Street, 4:38 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 8:51 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Elicia M. Maldonado, 29, Sheridan, misdemeanor theft, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Lyle C. Wallace, 32, Sheridan, disorderly conduct public intoxication, municipal court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 62

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 1