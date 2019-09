SHERIDAN — The Big Horn Home Builders 2019 golf tournament will be Sept. 13 at Kendrick Golf Course starting at 1 p.m. All builders, realtors, bankers and suppliers are encouraged to participate in the four-person scramble event.

Entry fees are $100 per person or $360 per team and include practice balls, box lunch, 18 holes of golf, cart and tournament prizes.

For more information or to register for the event, email info@bhhba.com.