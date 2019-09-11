SHERIDAN — A lecture on wolverine monitoring and conservation will be presented at Sheridan College Sept. 18 beginning at 7 p.m. in the Mars Agriculture Center. The speaker will be Nicole Bjornlie, a nongame mammal biologist overseeing nongame mammal management and inventory for Wyoming.

Despite their popularity, wolverines are rarely seen and little is known about their status and distribution in Wyoming. The lecture is intended to help the public learn more about wolverine ecology, history in Wyoming and results of work conducted by western states to learn more about the secretive species.

The lecture is free and open to the public. For more information contact Scott Newbold at 307-675-0770 or at snewbold@sheridan.edu.