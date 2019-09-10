SHERIDAN — At the top of the Sheridan High School tennis scores, senior Ethan Kutz and junior Julia Kutz have held the No. 1 singles positions so far during the 2019 season.

The game of tennis is not new to the Kutz siblings.

The two grew up around tennis, hanging out at the courts while their parents played and eventually taking the game up themselves about eight years ago, Ethan Kutz said.

Their mom played tennis at Tabor College and their dad plays the game recreationally. Julia Kutz said tennis is a sport that can be played most of your life and has been a way for the Kutz family to bond and spend time with each other.

As they learned the game, the siblings faced each other, developing their skills and talent. Julia and Ethan Kutz do not go head to head as much as they used to anymore, but they will still practice together and travel to tournaments with the family during the offseason.

Ethan Kutz said both of them are competitive, making early matches intense with the two being equally matched. Now, they still hit the ball back and forth to each other but do not play matches against each other. Julia Kutz said for the first few years when they first started playing they would go head to head, but Ethan Kutz reached the point where now they do not play one-on-one against each other.

Julia Kutz said her brother has an amazing kick serve and is overall a great tennis player. She hopes to keep improving to match him and keep the competition between them alive.

Ethan Kutz said his sister is a very well-rounded player with no weaknesses in her game and she is able to keep up with him when they train together.

This is the second season where the Kutz siblings have played in the No. 1 singles spots for SHS. The best player on the team plays in this role and has the chance for earning the most points for the team at the state tournament.

Ethan Kutz is 5-2 on the season so far, losing his first two matches this past weekend against Laramie and South. He learned that the southern conference for tennis has a lot of talent and this weekend was a good eye-opener for him. With this being his last year, he hopes to make it his best season. He was the state runner up last year.

Julia Kutz is also 5-2 on the season, losing to some good competition in the state. She said if she can keep working hard and improving, she has shot to be more competitive and possibly beat those players in the regional or state tournaments.

As a team, the Lady Broncs remain undefeated seven matches into the season. They will have a tough matchup Tuesday against Cody, another undefeated team.

The Broncs are 4-3 on the season, looking to gain momentum before the regional and state tournaments later this month. They also face Cody Tuesday, giving them a chance to bounce back after going 0-2 this past weekend.