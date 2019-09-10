SHERIDAN — Livestrong at the YMCA will begin a 12-week program Sept. 17. The program will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and run through Dec. 5.

Livestrong at the YMCA is a national program committed to reaching out to cancer survivors who deserve the opportunity to reclaim or gain their health following their cancer diagnosis and beyond. The 12-week program is free, takes place in a clean and supportive environment and is facilitated by specially-trained instructors. The goal of this program is to provide cancer survivors with a unique healing experience in a supportive environment. It is open to all cancer survivors whether newly diagnosed or 20 years out.

For more information or to register for the program, call Desiree Pearce at 307-674-7488.