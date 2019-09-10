As we launch day three of The Press in the Parklet series, I wanted to share how grateful we are at The Press for those engaging in civil discourse at the parklet and elsewhere around the city.

The events, as you likely already know, aim to open lines of communication. As much as journalists are watchdogs of the community, we’re equally as interested in hearing what the community wants to know about and what they have to say about the subjects brought up in public meetings.

Join us from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for open office hours Tuesday and Thursday, professional headshots and photography advice from our photojournalist Matthew Gaston Wednesday and purchasing My Bighorns swag Friday to benefit Sheridan Community Land Trust.

I would love to see community connections and involvement continue beyond the parklet series. Java with a Journo is finished for the year, but here are some other ways to remain involved in the community indefinitely.

Sign up, check in

Email inboxes can be easily inundated with useless emails, but hand-pick newsletters and subscriptions to news outlets, government agencies and nonprofit organizations.

The New York Times has numerous options for daily, weekly and monthly newsletters catering to anything from the most important headlines of the day to the best recipes to try. It’s a great start to ingest national and international news while not having to necessarily read a 1,000 word article unless you’re really interested.

The city and county governments in Sheridan County and state governmental organizations in Wyoming have intuitive websites that inform when public meetings are and what’s on the agenda. The city has a program where you can subscribe to receive meeting agendas a few days before. If there’s something on the agenda you’re passionate about, you can make sure to attend either in person or via video streaming now available for all city council meetings.

Often if you donate or show interest in a nonprofit or social cause, there’s an email community you can sign up for to stay involved. By agreeing to share your email with places you really care about, you’ll know when to check in and volunteer, donate or advocate for the cause you stand behind.

Keep talking

Our biggest push for the community in the parklet series is to engage in face-to-face communication. Social media holds an important purpose — and we gladly accept story ideas through any of our social media platforms or email — but learning how to have civil discourse in real life is not only a great skill, it’s a necessary skill with election season quickly approaching.

Have any ideas to share? Want to learn more about what’s up in Sheridan? Stop by the parklet or reach out to any of us in the newsroom and share the news that never sleeps.