Top-notch areas

Re: Recreational opportunities

With summer now slowly coming to an end, I would like to offer a sincere thank you to the Parks and Recreation Department for another season of hard work on behalf of everyone in the community and for keeping all our outdoor recreational areas to such a high standard but especially to those that designed, built and maintain the trail system.

I believe that the many miles of paved trail along the river and through the trees in the central part of town and alternate routes that head west are a terrific asset and would be the envy of many larger cities and towns all over the country. So, once again, many thanks, especially to those folks who toil year round repairing the cracks, mowing the weeds, raking the gravel and chips and moving the snow so that we can get out and enjoy all four seasons, and maybe shed a few pounds in the process.

Robert Elmore

Sheridan