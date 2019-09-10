SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Monday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 2100 block Sugarland Drive, 7 a.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Monday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Monday

• No reports available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Monday

• Admissions — Dalton Ryder Kibodeaux, Sheridan; Stephanie Kibodeaux, Sheridan

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Monday

• Suspicious person, Ridgeway Avenue, 12:21 a.m.

• Accident, private, East First Street, 7:01 a.m.

• Hit and run, Clarendon Avenue, 7:13 a.m.

• Barking dog, North Heights Avenue, 8:13 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Highland Avenue, 8:19 a.m.

• Assist agency, Lewis Street, 8:59 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 9:27 a.m.

• Child abuse, Jackson Avenue, 9:54 a.m.

• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 10:26 a.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 11:14 a.m.

• Found property, Coffeen Avenue, 11:28 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:23 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:28 p.m.

• Found property, Sheridan Avenue, 1:31 p.m.

• Road hazard, Highland Avenue, 2:56 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 3:47 p.m.

• Animal found, First Avenue, 4:20 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Emerson Street, 4:46 p.m.

• Welfare check, East Works Street, 4:51 p.m.

• Accident with injury, East Avenue, 5:46 p.m.

• Public intoxication, West Alger Avenue, 6:23 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 6:41 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 6:43 p.m.

• Bar check, Broadway Street, 6:47 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 6:48 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 6:50 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Emerson Street, 9:23 p.m.

• Public intoxication, Dunnuck Street, 10:50 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

• Suspicious vehicle, Highway 345, mile marker 13, 12:30 a.m.

• Alarm, burglar, Dayton Street, Ranchester, 2:42 a.m.

• Child abuse, West Fifth Street, 11:02 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Beckton Road, Dayton, 8:26 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, Main Street, Dayton, 10:04 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Monday

• Isaiah P. Proctor, 35, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, district court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 61

Female inmate count: 11

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1

Number of releases for the previous day: 5