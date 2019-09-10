SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees discussed programs for struggling students, state testing results and enrollment figures at their Sept. 9 meeting.

Next Level Success Academy

Next Level Graduation Coach Adam Martin and Success Academy Technician Chad Conley discussed the Next Level Success Academy efforts to help struggling students recover credits and remain on track for graduation.

According to Martin, the program’s current priority is to start catching at-risk students earlier. To that effect, the program has added a parent liaison at Sheridan Junior High School to help at-risk students successfully transition to high school. They reported that SCSD2 is on the cusp of a 90% graduation rate.

In the 2018-2019 school year program, 24 students participated and recovered 25 courses, with one non-complete. In the 2018 summer, 55 students participated and recovered 55 courses, with seven non-completes and 25 advancements in mathematics courses.

Asked by board treasurer Wayne Schatz if it would be possible to track the progress of formerly struggling students after graduation, Conley replied that “a couple of these kids don’t have dads at home so they feel like my kids and I’ll definitely be keeping in touch with them.”

State testing results

SCSD2 Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Assessment Mitch Craft stated that according to the district’s calculations, which sum the rankings of performance across grades and test subjects for a comparison across districts, “we are the strongest district in Wyoming” on the Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress.

Craft said interim WY-TOPP practicing is beginning this week.

On the ACT, the district placed “right near the top of the state,” Craft said.

Craft said an analysis of individual ACT scores will be available for the October or November board meetings.

“We really struggled in two areas this year, math and English, so we are going to make adjustments in those particular classrooms,” Craft said.

Adjustments may include advertising the district’s test results nationwide in an effort to attract new faculty.

“We’re gonna have to really problem solve that this year,” Craft said.

Enrollment figures

SCSD2 Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and Human Resources Scott Stults presented preliminary 2019-2020 enrollment figures, which indicated an overall increase of 73 students for the district. Stults cautioned that the figures may be inflated, since students who do not attend at the start of the year are not dropped from the roster until the 10th day of classes.

Henry A. Coffeen Elementary is down 43 students and Meadowlark Elementary is up 20 after the boundary changes approved in June. Highland Park Elementary lost eight, Sagebrush Elementary gained 34 and Woodland Park Elementary gained two.

Asked if there was any feedback on the boundary changes, Stults said that while there had been some reluctance among parents initially, he hadn’t “heard anyone say that once they made the change they regretted the change.”

Stults said that Woodland Park’s first grade is the only one currently in overflow, which means students could be moved to another school but it was small and they wanted to keep them where they are.

Additional items

The board approved a lease agreement for the Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters program for the third year.

The agreement authorizes SCSD2 to provide office space at the high school and technological support for the program.

The board approved the potential purchase of 2.53 acres owned by First Federal Bank and Trust on the corner of Mydland and Fifth streets adjacent to the Sheridan High School campus. SCSD2 Facilities Director Mathers Heuck said the district would begin bidding in the next 60 days. SCSD2 has occasionally used the space for overflow parking with the permission of First Federal. Heuck said SCSD2 could potentially use the property for a future expansion of the high school campus.

Heuck said that the school facilities division “has completed the final round of value engineering allowing us to put the high school science wing project out to bid.” Proposals will be opened Oct. 23 and the board will be asked to approve the project at its Nov. 4 meeting if bids are within budget.

The board also approved a motion to amend the district’s sick leave policy for faculty. “Temporary absences for necessary and justifiable reasons will not require board approval, but may be authorized by the superintendent and school building administrators,” the motion read.