• Shell Canyon in the Bighorn Mountains — Explore Shell Fall vistas from the recently renovated trail system or enjoy a view of the falls from the accessible overlook. The group will picnic at the Cabin Creek picnic grounds (picnic lunch included). Sign up and pre-pay at the front desk of The Hub by Sept. 4. The event will take place Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fee is $31.

• Rock Creek adventure — Join The Hub on Smith on an interpretive and steep hike into Rock Creek’s geologically rich backcountry. The hike also has an optional overnight. Register at the front desk of The Hub by Sept. 5 for the outing planned for Sept. 7-8. The group will leave at 8:45 a.m. Saturday and return by 3 p.m. Sunday.

• Sawmill Lakes — Join The Hub on Smith for an in-and-out trip on Trail 22 off Red Grade Road with no more than 400 feet in elevation gain. Enjoy fishing and sack lunches at the reservoir. Register at The Hub by Sept. 16 for the trip planned for Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Mahjong with Doreen Choong — Mahjong is a game of skill, strategy, memory, calculation and chance. Come learn to play the tile-based game that was developed in China during the Qing dynasty. Those interested can join the fun Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at The Hub.

• Drum Circle — A new music group with music educators Brenda Hodnett and Carol Kane will focus on interesting rhythmic songs from around the world using Djembe hand drums. All levels welcome. Drums will be provided. Come for one or all Mondays. The group will meet on Mondays from Sept. 9 through Nov. 25. The cost is $5 per class.