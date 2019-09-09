SHS girls tennis win two, boys lose two

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School tennis played against Cheyenne South High School and Laramie High School on Saturday. The Lady Broncs won both matches, sweeping South and defeating Laramie 4-1. Julia Kutz and Ella Laird remained the two singles players. The doubles pairings for the weekend was Tori Pearce and Steph Gonda, Aspen Malkuch and Sydni Bilyeu and the No. 3 doubles was Annie Mitzel and Gillian Mitzel.

The No. 3 doubles had the only loss for the girls team. The Lady Broncs remain undefeated at 7-0.

The Broncs lost both matches 3-2 on Saturday, dropping to 4-3 on the season. Ethan Kutz lost in the match against South and won his match against Laramie. No. 1 doubles Kevin Woodrow and Cameron Springsteen split their matches on the day, along with No. 2 doubles Tristan Thompson and Jarett Hoy.

Tongue River continues impressive golf season

DAYTON — Tongue River High School girls’ golf team won another tournament this weekend. Leading the Lady Eagles was Sadie Koltiska, who also won the tournament. Taylor Mudd finished in fifth place.

The boys team also place well in the tournament, finishing in second place. Nick Summers finished second individually and Camden Kilbride finished tied for seventh.

Lady Eagle volleyball splits Saturdays matches

DAYTON — Tongue River High School volleyball concluded action at the Wind River Invite on Saturday.

Tongue River lost to Kemmerer 21-20, 21-15 in the first match. Against Wyoming Indian, The Lady Eagles lost the first set 21-14 then won two in a row 21-7 and 15-9. In the third match, Tongue River lost to Wind River 21-18 and 21-19. In the final match of the tournament, the Lady Eagles defeated Shoshoni 21-14 and 21-15.

SHS swimming finishes third

SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School swimming finished in third place at the Green River Invite Saturday. The Lady Broncs ended with a team score of 174, 30 points ahead of fourth place. Some Lady Broncs also had top five finishes.

The girls 200-yard medley relay ­— consisting of Isabel Cleland, Zoe Robison, Jaylynn Morgan and Libby Green — finished in second.

Robison finished second in the girls 200-yard individual medley. Morgan and Cleland finished fourth and fifth in the event.

Cleland finished in fifth place in the 500-yard freestyle.

Robison, Green, Cleland and Morgan won the 200-yard freestyle relay two seconds ahead of the competition.

Green finished in third in the 100-yard backstroke.

SC soccer opens conference play

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College soccer started conference play on the road against Central Community College in Grand Island, Nebraska.

The Lady Generals won 4-0, scoring all of the goals in the second half. Scoring for the Lady Generals was Holland McGuire, Chelsea Thornburgh, Elizabeth Pickett and Casey Wassum. Margaret Hamilton assisted on the first three goals for the Lady Generals.

The Lady Generals earned first conference win of the season, improving to 2-2.

The Generals ended in a 2-2 tie. Rylan Mocko and Bryce Taylor scored goals.

The team is now 0-1-1 on the season.